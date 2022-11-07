About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Persistent Symptoms of COVID-19 More Likely to Affect Athletic Performance

by Adeline Dorcas on July 11, 2022 at 7:17 PM
Font : A-A+

Persistent Symptoms of COVID-19 More Likely to Affect Athletic Performance

Nearly 8 percent of athletes suffer with persistent symptoms after contracting COVID-19, reports a new study.

Researchers at the University of São Paulo (USP) in Brazil analyzed data from 43 scientific articles describing the effects of COVID-19 on athletes and concluded that while the disease was asymptomatic or mild in the vast majority of cases (94%), about 8% of the subjects concerned had persistent symptoms affecting their performance and potentially preventing a return to training and competing.

Heart Defects can Raise Differences in COVID-19 Severity

Heart Defects can Raise Differences in COVID-19 Severity


People with heart defects who contracted COVID-19 were more likely to require treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU) or need a ventilator.
Advertisement


The data they analyzed referred to some 11,500 athletes, including amateurs and high-performance professionals. The study was funded by FAPESP (projects 17/13552-2, 19/05616-6, 19/14819-8, and 20/04877-8). The results are reported in an article published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine.

"We analyzed data from acute cases to appraise manifestations and severity, as well as persistent symptoms reported after the virus had been eliminated from the organism. This scope is more comprehensive than what has become generally known as long COVID," said Bruno Gualano, a professor at the University of São Paulo's Medical School (FM-USP) and principal investigator for the study. "The article offers a real compendium on the topic and can be used as a guide by professionals who provide healthcare for athletes."
COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges

COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges


India's COVID-19 vaccination program has been launched. It currently uses the vaccines Covishield and Covaxin. There are some issues and challenges that need to be overcome in order to vaccinate all Indians.
Advertisement

According to the article, 74% of the athletes had symptoms during the acute stage. The most common were loss of smell and/or taste (46.8%), fever or chills (38.6%), headache (38.3%), fatigue (37.5%), and cough (28%).

Only 1.3% progressed to the severe form of the disease. This is a similar proportion to the average for the total population, Gualano noted, adding that it is harder to compare the percentage of asymptomatic cases. "Many ordinary people are infected but have such mild symptoms that they simply aren't reported as confirmed cases. Athletes have to be examined and assessed all the time, so mild cases are diagnosed more frequently," he said.

The most innovative findings in the study, in his view, related to what happens after the acute stage: between 3.8% and 17% of the athletes concerned (8.3% for a 95% confidence interval) had persistent symptoms, including loss of taste and/or smell (30%), cough (16%), fatigue (9%), and chest pain (8%).

"We found that 3% developed exercise intolerance," Gualano said. "This isn't a serious or life-threatening disorder, but in the world of sport it can be a problem. For elite athletes, any difference in preparation can determine who wins medals because competition is fierce."

Personalized Protocols

The protocols currently adopted by sports confederations typically authorize a return to activity only five or six days after the symptoms of COVID-19 disappear. In Gualano's opinion, however, the study shows that not all athletes are fit to resume training after such a short period.

"Ideally, athletes should be carefully assessed, and if there are persistent symptoms, it may be necessary to ensure that training is light for a time, or even delay a resumption until all symptoms are resolved," he said.

Although previous studies suggested COVID-19 heightens the risk of myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle due to infection) for athletes, this was not confirmed by the review. "In the studies that included a control group, we were unable to find a causal relationship between the infection and heart problems. Possibly the athletes already had myocarditis, and it was only discovered because imaging tests were performed when they were diagnosed with COVID-19," Gualano said. "However, the lack of evidence doesn't mean no such relationship exists. More research needs to be done on this matter."

Other gaps in this knowledge area should be filled by future research, Gualano added. One is the impact of omicron and its sub-variants on athletes and sports players, given that most of the articles analyzed were produced before their emergence.

"A smaller number of athletes who come to us appear to have persistent symptoms, but we don't know if this is due to the variant, to vaccination or to prior immunity. Nor do we know how well the vaccines in use protect people against the omicron sub-variants. We need to go on studying athletes in this new phase of the pandemic," he said.

Source: Newswise
COVID-19: Diet Plan and Lifestyle Modifications for the Unlock Phase

COVID-19: Diet Plan and Lifestyle Modifications for the Unlock Phase


Healthy eating habits and adherence to physical activity are required during COVID-19 lockdown. WHO has prepared a set of general tips that you could follow during the lockdown to stay fit and healthy.
Advertisement

Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression

Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression


Coping with mental health during COVID-19 is the need of the hour. The article highlights top tips to manage mental health and well-being during the pandemic.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
World Population Day 2022 — Marching Toward a Resilient Future for All
World Population Day 2022 — Marching Toward a Resilient Future for All
Safety and Efficacy of Statins in Elderly
Safety and Efficacy of Statins in Elderly
Top 9 Reasons Why We Should Practice Kindness
Top 9 Reasons Why We Should Practice Kindness
View all
Recommended Reading
CoronavirusCoronavirus
COVID in ChildrenCOVID in Children
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant WomenCOVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and FactsCOVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID TimesHow to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional HandshakeIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
Neck CrackingNeck Cracking
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Neck Cracking Coronavirus Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake COVID in Children COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times 

Most Popular on Medindia

Sanatogen Find a Doctor Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects Daily Calorie Requirements Blood - Sugar Chart Selfie Addiction Calculator Blood Pressure Calculator Noscaphene (Noscapine) Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Accident and Trauma Care
This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close