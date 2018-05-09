medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Attention Network Plays a Major Role in Restoring Vision after Brain Damage: Study

by Iswarya on  September 5, 2018 at 6:10 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Vision training after brain and optic nerve damage may help restore or improve eyesight, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Clinical Neurophysiology.
Attention Network Plays a Major Role in Restoring Vision after Brain Damage: Study
Attention Network Plays a Major Role in Restoring Vision after Brain Damage: Study

About one-third of patients who have suffered a stroke end up with low vision, losing up to half of their visual field. This partial blindness was long considered irreversible.

Hemianopia is a decreased vision or blindness in half the visual field, usually as a consequence of stroke or trauma to the brain. It greatly reduces the quality of life, affecting patients' reading, driving, and spatial navigation.

"Knowledge in this field is still rather fragmentary, but recent studies have shown that vision can be partially restored by vision training, which improves the deficient visual field sectors," explains Prof.

Bernhard Sabel, Ph.D., Director of the Institute of Medical Psychology at Magdeburg University, Germany, co-investigator of the study. "Neuroimaging evidence supports a possible role of attention in this vision restoration."

The study confirmed this hypothesis by obtaining evidence from functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) that visual training led to functional connectivity reorganization of the brain's attentional network.

Seven chronic hemianopic patients with lesions of the visual cortex took part in vision rehabilitation training for five weeks. After the pre-tests, all received training sessions lasting one and a half hours per day for six days per week for five weeks. Each training session, lasting about 60 minutes, was composed of six blocks with 120 training trials each, during which participants had to respond to specially designed visual stimuli on a computer monitor.

The pre- and post-test included perimetry testing, contrast sensitivity testing and fMRI scanning one or two days before and after training, respectively. Each contrast sensitivity test consisted of 420 trials in six blocks. The visual rehabilitation training was performed with one eye open, which was randomly chosen, while the non-trained eye was covered with an opaque eye patch.

After training, the patients had significantly improved visual function at the training location, and fMRI showed that the training led to a strengthening of the cortical attentional network connections between the brain region of the right temporoparietal junction (rTPJ) and the insula and the anterior cingulate cortex (ACC).

"Our MRI results highlight the role of attention and the right TPJ activation as a component of vision restoration training in hemianopia," notes lead investigator Yifeng Zhou, DSc, of the Hefei National Laboratory for Physical Sciences at Microscale and School of Life Science, University of Science and Technology of China, Hefei, P.R. China, and State Key Laboratory of Brain and Cognitive Science, Institute of Biophysics, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Beijing, P.R.

China. "However, it is unclear whether the rehabilitation of attentional networks is the direct result of training or the result of the rebalancing of bottom-up sensory streams, which should be investigated in future studies."

"This discovery that the brain's attention network is a key mechanism in partially reversing blindness is an exciting advance in the field of restoring vision in the blind, and it opens up new avenues to design new therapies that are even more effective than current methods to help people with low vision or blindness," concludes Prof. Sabel.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Recommended Reading

The Reason Behind Permanent Vision Loss After Head Injury

The Reason Behind Permanent Vision Loss After Head Injury

When the optic nerve is injured, there are tears and swelling in the affected area that causes the nerve cells to die causing vision loss.

Acanthamoeba Keratitis

Acanthamoeba Keratitis

Acanthamoeba keratitis is an eye infection affecting the cornea. Contact lens users are at higher risk of getting infected, than non-contact lens users.

Diabetic Retinopathy

Diabetic Retinopathy

The term 'diabetic retinopathy' refers to changes in the retina which often occur in people with diabetes.

Coloboma

Coloboma

A coloboma is a birth defect affecting parts of the eye like the eyelid, iris, lens, retina or optic nerve. It is a feature of syndromes like CHARGE syndrome

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Ataxia

Ataxia

Ataxia affects coordination. Gait becomes unstable and the patient loses balance. The cerebellum or its inputs and/or outputs are affected.

Language Areas in The Brain

Language Areas in The Brain

The mechanism of how human brain processes the language to express and comprehend the verbal, written, gestures and symbols is still a mystery.

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are correctable to an extent.

Pink Eye Symptom Evaluation

Pink Eye Symptom Evaluation

Pink eye, is the redness in the eye, which is caused due to inflammation of the conjunctiva. Conjunctiva is the lining that covers the eyelid and eye surface.

Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and mental exercise, social networking are ways to increase IQ.

More News on:

Parkinsons Disease Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Brain Brain Facts Vision Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Ataxia Language Areas in The Brain Pink Eye Symptom Evaluation Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ) 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Von Hippel-Lindau Disease / Rare Genetic Disorder

Von Hippel-Lindau Disease / Rare Genetic Disorder

Von Hippel-Lindau Disease (VHL) or Von Hippel-Lindau Syndrome is a rare genetic disorder caused by ...

 Drug Induced Headache

Drug Induced Headache

Medication-induced headache (MIH) or a medication-overuse headache (MOH) is a condition where a ...

 Disorders Included in Newborn Screening

Disorders Included in Newborn Screening

Disorders included in newborn screening in US and India are discussed. Most disorders are either ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive