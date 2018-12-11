medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Heart Disease News

Atrial Fibrillation Linked to Brain Injury and Neurodegeneration

by Mohamed Fathima S on  November 12, 2018 at 8:32 AM Heart Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Patients with atrial fibrillation (AF) also exhibits signs of asymptomatic brain injury, reveals a study.
Atrial Fibrillation Linked to Brain Injury and Neurodegeneration
Atrial Fibrillation Linked to Brain Injury and Neurodegeneration

Researchers from the Intermountain Medical Center Heart Institute in Salt Lake City enrolled 246 patients in the study: 198 with atrial fibrillation and 48 without AF. They then obtained plasma samples from Intermountain Healthcare's Intermountain Heart Collaborative INSPIRE registry and tested them for the circulating levels of four biomarkers associated with brain injury: glial specific GFAP and S100b; GDF15, a stress response marker; and neuron-specific au-protein.

They found that levels of three of those biomarkers - Tau, GDF15, and GFAP - were significantly higher in patients with atrial fibrillation. Findings from the study were presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Session conference in Chicago.

"We think patients with atrial fibrillation experience chronic, subclinical cerebral injuries," said Oxana Galenko, PhD, a molecular biologist at the Intermountain Medical Center Heart Institute, and the study's lead investigator. "It becomes absolutely critical to identify the early markers of this injury and help these patients who are at higher risk of having subsequent neurodegenerative problems, such as cognitive decline and dementia."

Atrial fibrillation is an irregular and sometimes rapid heartbeat that can lead to blood clots, stroke, heart failure, and other heart-related problems. Between 2.7 and 6.1 million Americans suffer from the condition, according to the Centers for Disease Control. It causes 750,000 hospitalizations and 130,000 deaths each year.

If people with atrial fibrillation are indeed suffering from ongoing brain injuries, they can also be at higher risk of developing everything from depression to neurodegeneration, which is the deterioration or death of the body's nerve cells, especially neurons in the brain, which could cause losses in mental function, said Dr. Galenko.

Dr. Galenko said that could be because atrial fibrillation alters blood flow through the body, including to and from the brain, which could lead to cerebral injury and disruption of the blood-brain barrier, which filters blood to and from the brain and spinal cord. If it's not working correctly, neuro-specific molecules like GFAP and Tau get into the bloodstream, which was seen in this study.

Dr. Galenko said the next step is to do the same kind of analysis on a larger group of patients. She also said recent results from the Swiss Atrial Fibrillation Cohort Study points in the same direction -- that atrial fibrillation causes brain injury. In the study, researchers performed MRIs on atrial fibrillation patients and found that 41 percent showed signs of at least one kind of a silent brain damage.

She believes a blood test would be the way to move forward if a method was developed to see which atrial fibrillation patients are also experiencing brain injury, for the simple reason that it's a lot cheaper and easier to do than an MRI.

"At this stage, we're at the very beginning of studying this link, but it's a step forward toward addressing the problem," she said.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Recommended Reading

Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial fibrillation may not be life threatening in itself but it is important to understand the causes, symptoms and treatments because of the risk of life threatening complications.

Drugs for Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial fibrillation is a condition with irregular heart rhythm. Be aware of the prescribed drugs, their side effects and precautions, to avoid risk to life.

Cardiac Pacemaker for Abnormal Heart Rhythms

A pacemaker stimulates the heart with electrical signals when it detects arrhythmias of the heart. Pacemakers are classified based on the number of lead electrodes used and the type of pacing involved.

Head Injury

Head injury or traumatic brain injury is a leading cause of disability among children and young adults that leads to varying degrees of physical and mental stability. Fortunately, it is also one of the preventable brain disorder.

Aphasia

Aphasia is a condition where the patient has a language disorder. The patient has problems with comprehension, expression, repetition, reading and writing.

Ataxia

Ataxia affects coordination. Gait becomes unstable and the patient loses balance. The cerebellum or its inputs and/or outputs are affected.

Athletes Foot

Athlete’s foot (tinea pedis/ringworm of the foot) is a fungal infection of the feet.

Palpitations And Arrhythmias

Palpitations are unpleasant sensation of one’s own heartbeat.

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are correctable to an extent.

More News on:

Athletes Foot Parkinsons Disease Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Head Injury Palpitations And Arrhythmias Brain Brain Facts Aphasia Ataxia Atrial Fibrillation 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Fruits and Vegetables for Healthy Weight Loss

Fruits and Vegetables for Healthy Weight Loss

For healthy weight loss, focus on consuming low-calorie foods such as fruits and vegetables ...

 Health Benefits of Long Pepper

Health Benefits of Long Pepper

Curious about long pepper? Here we decode some amazing health benefits this wonder herb offers.

 Baby Food - Basics

Baby Food - Basics

When your baby displays an active interest in food that grown-ups eat, you may begin feeding ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive