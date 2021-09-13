Atezolizumab With Cisplatin & Pemetrexed for Lung Cancer

Advertisement

Patients received four cycles of cisplatin and pemetrexed with atezolizumab (CPA), resection, then radiation (EPP cases only), followed by one year of maintenance atezolizumab.Twenty-eight eligible patients were enrolled. 25 received minimum two cycles of neoadjuvant CPA, 18 underwent surgery, and 15 received maintenance atezolizumab. Median age was 68.1 with 20 men and eight women.There were 24 planned pleurectomies/decortications (P/D) and four planned EPPs. Twenty-one patients completed neoadjuvant therapy, but seven patients did not proceed to resection.The one treatment-related death occurred from sepsis associated with nonimmune-related renal and respiratory failure. Eighteen patients with stable disease or partial response proceeded to surgical resection; 17 received a P/D and 1 EPP.One patient did not receive protocol-specified surgery due to progressive disease. Postoperatively, one patient had a fatal cardiovascular event. Sixteen patients registered to receive maintenance atezolizumab for one year, but one patient was ineligible due to inadequate hematologic function.To date, no treatment-related adverse events more serious than grade 3 were reported. Three patients remain ongoing with maintenance atezolizumab therapy.The study concluded that "Neoadjuvant cisplatin and pemetrexed plus atezolizumab followed by surgical resection and maintenance atezolizumab met safety criteria," said Dr. Tsao. "Sixty percent of eligible patients proceeded to maintenance atezolizumab, and additional monitoring will assess efficacy and long-term toxicity outcomes."Source: Medindia