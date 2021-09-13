About
About Us Editorial Team Exclusive Interviews In the News Partners & Affiliates Advertise With Us Sitemap
My Health
Careers
Internship
MedBlogs
Contact us
English (US)
हिन्दी français Español 中文
Medindia

Login Register
Advertisement

Atezolizumab With Cisplatin & Pemetrexed for Lung Cancer

by Angela Mohan on September 13, 2021 at 8:00 PM

Atezolizumab With Cisplatin & Pemetrexed for Lung Cancer
Cisplatin with pemetrexed and atezolizumab followed by surgical resection and maintenance therapy with atezolizumab met safety criteria.

Dr. Anne Tsao of MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston and her clinical site co-researchers randomized 24 patients with epithelioid or biphasic histology whose disease wasresectable by pleurectomy/decortication (P/D) or extrapleural pneumonectomy (EPP), who underwent surgical staging with mediastinoscopy or endobronchial ultrasound and laparoscopy, and who did not receive prior chemo or immunotherapy.
Advertisement


Safety was defined as no Grade 4-5 immune-related adverse event; feasible if 18/24 received at least one dose of maintenance therapy. Patients were divided into the pleurectomy/decortication cohort or the extrapleural penomonectomy cohort.

Patients received four cycles of cisplatin and pemetrexed with atezolizumab (CPA), resection, then radiation (EPP cases only), followed by one year of maintenance atezolizumab.
Advertisement

Twenty-eight eligible patients were enrolled. 25 received minimum two cycles of neoadjuvant CPA, 18 underwent surgery, and 15 received maintenance atezolizumab. Median age was 68.1 with 20 men and eight women.

There were 24 planned pleurectomies/decortications (P/D) and four planned EPPs. Twenty-one patients completed neoadjuvant therapy, but seven patients did not proceed to resection.

The one treatment-related death occurred from sepsis associated with nonimmune-related renal and respiratory failure. Eighteen patients with stable disease or partial response proceeded to surgical resection; 17 received a P/D and 1 EPP.

One patient did not receive protocol-specified surgery due to progressive disease. Postoperatively, one patient had a fatal cardiovascular event. Sixteen patients registered to receive maintenance atezolizumab for one year, but one patient was ineligible due to inadequate hematologic function.

To date, no treatment-related adverse events more serious than grade 3 were reported. Three patients remain ongoing with maintenance atezolizumab therapy.

The study concluded that "Neoadjuvant cisplatin and pemetrexed plus atezolizumab followed by surgical resection and maintenance atezolizumab met safety criteria," said Dr. Tsao. "Sixty percent of eligible patients proceeded to maintenance atezolizumab, and additional monitoring will assess efficacy and long-term toxicity outcomes."



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Alcohol-Free Wine 'Good' for Your Heart
AstraZeneca's COVID Shot to Trigger Guillain-barre Syndrome >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Understanding Introversion and the Probable Signs of Introversion in Children
Understanding Introversion and the Probable Signs of Introversion in Children
World Sepsis Day 2021 - Stop Sepsis, Save Lives
World Sepsis Day 2021 - Stop Sepsis, Save Lives
World First Aid Day 2021 -
World First Aid Day 2021 - "First Aid and Road Safety"
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Lung Biopsy Lung Cancer Cancer and Homeopathy Cancer Facts Asbestosis Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Testicular Cancer Pneumoconiosis Smoking among Women 

Recommended Reading
Lung Cancer
Lung Cancer
Lung cancer is a malignant tumor in the lung tissues. Smoking is the main cause of lung cancer with ...
Asbestosis
Asbestosis
Asbestosis is a chronic inflammatory lung disease that occurs due to long term exposure to asbestos ...
Lung Biopsy
Lung Biopsy
The procedure by which tissue samples are obtained from the lung is known as lung biopsy. The biopsy...
Pneumoconiosis
Pneumoconiosis
Pneumoconiosis is a group of lung diseases caused by inhaled dust particles. It causes inflammation ...
Smoking among Women
Smoking among Women
Tobacco use in women is on the rise. The health risks of tobacco are far too many has never done a w...
Tattoos A Body Art
Tattoos A Body Art
Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look...
Testicular Cancer
Testicular Cancer
A person with testicular cancer may have a testicle that is three times its original size. The most ...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agreeNo, give me more info Close