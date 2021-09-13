About
About Us Editorial Team Exclusive Interviews In the News Partners & Affiliates Advertise With Us Sitemap
My Health
Careers
Internship
MedBlogs
Contact us
English (US)
हिन्दी français Español 中文
Medindia

Login Register
Advertisement

AstraZeneca's COVID Shot to Trigger Guillain-barre Syndrome

by Angela Mohan on September 13, 2021 at 8:08 PM

AstraZeneca's COVID Shot to Trigger Guillain-barre Syndrome
Guillain-Barre syndrome can be triggered by AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine. It is a nerve inflammation that could cause temporary paralysis and difficulty in breathing.

This was made known in an EMA update on Wednesday. The update stated that a causal relationship was "considered at least a reasonable possibility".
Advertisement


833 cases of the syndrome had been reported worldwide by July 31, from around 592 million doses of the AstraZeneca "Vaxzevria" shot administered.

Guillain-Barre syndrome should be added to the product information as a side effect of Vaxzevria, even though the syndrome is a "very rare" side effect, and only occurs under one in 10,000 people, as per the EMA.
Advertisement

A warning should be added to the information on the vaccine which informs people to seek medical attention if they feel symptoms and develop weakness or paralysis that can affect the chest and face.

The US Food and Drug Administration had also warned in July of an increased risk of developing the neurological syndrome with Johnson & Johnson's dose.

EMA and US Food and Drug Administration have continued to stress that the vaccine's benefits outweigh the potential risks.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Atezolizumab With Cisplatin & Pemetrexed for Lung Cancer
Effective Vaccine Against New COVID Variant >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Understanding Introversion and the Probable Signs of Introversion in Children
Understanding Introversion and the Probable Signs of Introversion in Children
World Sepsis Day 2021 - Stop Sepsis, Save Lives
World Sepsis Day 2021 - Stop Sepsis, Save Lives
World First Aid Day 2021 -
World First Aid Day 2021 - "First Aid and Road Safety"
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Neck Cracking Green Fungus Post-COVID Syndrome 

Recommended Reading
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
Debunking several misconceptions or myths that have surfaced regarding covid vaccination is ......
Green Fungus
Green Fungus
Green fungus or Aspergillosis is caused by a common mold, which exists both indoors and outdoors. Ev...
Neck Cracking
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the...
Post-COVID Syndrome
Post-COVID Syndrome
Post-COVID complications are the conditions that develop weeks after recovering from COVID-19...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agreeNo, give me more info Close