medindia

Association Between Marijuana Use and Cancer Risk: Study

by Iswarya on  November 30, 2019 at 4:08 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Smoking marijuana is linked to developing testicular germ cell tumor; its relationship with other cancers and the consequences of higher levels of use are unclear, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal JAMA Network Open.
Association Between Marijuana Use and Cancer Risk: Study
Association Between Marijuana Use and Cancer Risk: Study

The association between marijuana use and the risk of developing different kinds of cancer remained largely unclear in this analysis of 25 studies. The available studies were limited by small numbers of participants with high levels of marijuana use, poor quantification of marijuana use, and the presence of other factors such as cigarette smoking, which could influence results. Long-term studies are needed to improve understanding of marijuana's association with the risk of developing cancer.

Show Full Article


Objective To assess the association of marijuana use with cancer development.

Study Selection English-language studies involving adult marijuana users and reporting cancer development. The search strategy contained the following two concepts linked together with the AND operator: marijuana OR marihuana OR tetrahydrocannabinol OR cannabinoid OR cannabis; AND cancer OR malignancy OR carcinoma OR tumor OR neoplasm.

Main Outcomes and Measures Rates of cancer in marijuana users, with ever use defined as at least one joint-year exposure (equivalent to 1 joint per day for one year), compared with nonusers. Meta-analysis was conducted if there were at least 2 studies of the same design addressing the same cancer without high risk of bias when heterogeneity was low to moderate for the following 4 cancers: lung, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, oral squamous cell carcinoma, and testicular germ cell tumor (TGCT), with comparisons expressed as odds ratios (ORs) with 95% CIs.

Results Twenty-five English-language studies (19 case-control, five cohorts, and one cross-sectional) were included; few studies (n = 2) were at low risk of bias. In a pooled analysis of case-control studies, ever use of marijuana was not associated with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma or oral cancer. In pooled analysis of 3 case-control studies, more than 10 years of marijuana use (joint-years not reported) was associated with TGCT (OR, 1.36; 95% CI, 1.03-1.81; P = .03; I2 = 0%) and nonseminoma TGCT (OR, 1.85; 95% CI, 1.10-3.11; P = .04; I2 = 0%). Evaluations of ever use generally found no association with cancers, but exposure levels were low and poorly defined. Findings for lung cancer were mixed, confounded by few marijuana-only smokers, poor exposure assessment, and inadequate adjustment; meta-analysis was not performed for several outcomes.

Long-term studies in marijuana-only smokers would improve understanding of marijuana's association with lung, oral, and other cancers.

Source: Newswise

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Recommended Reading

Cannabis

Cannabis has a long history of medicinal, recreational, and industrial use and comes from a bushy plant with thick sticky flowers called Cannabis Sativa

Marijuana

Marijuana (cannabis) is a drug obtained from the hemp plant and often abused for its psychoactive effects, though it has medicinal uses as well.

Cannabis Extract Decreases Brain Abnormalities in Psychosis

Psychosis, a mental disorder causes altered responses in three brain regions that can be controlled by cannabidiol, a cannabis extract.

Cannabis Use Increases Among Parents With Children at Home

Cannabis use from 2002 to 2015 has increased among parents with children at home, while cigarette smoking levels have declined, says study.

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Cigarette smoking, unhealthy diets, overuse of alcohol, and physical inactivity are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause chronic diseases such as obesity, hypertension, diabetes mellitus, cancer and cardiovascular disease.

Drug Abuse

The use of Drugs for reasons other than its prescribed recommendation, is known as Drug abuse or substance abuse. Drug abuse or substance abuse is initiated by various biological and social factors.

Drug Detox

Drug detoxification (or drug detox) is a process that helps drug addicts to give up drugs with less or no withdrawal symptoms.

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits. Dandelion prevents cancer and heart attack, aids in weight loss, and improves digestion. Read this article to find out more about the benefits of dandelion.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

More News on:

Cancer and HomeopathyCannabisDrug AbuseCancer FactsCancerTattoos A Body ArtDrug DetoxCommon Lifestyle Habits that Cause DiseasesHealth Benefits of Dandelion PlantMarijuana

What's New on Medindia

Bacterial Vaginosis

Cardiac Stem Cells can Repair Injured Heart

Breast Milk Helps Prevent Heart Disease in Premature Babies
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive