Simple Tips to Make Holidays More Healthy and Less Stressful

Although holidays are meant to be a time of celebration and quality time with family and friends many of us let go of the healthy habits we have been fostering all year.

This year, instead of falling victim to the holiday hustle set the tone you want for this season. Be the change you wish to see and influence those around you to do the same!



'With the added emotional strain during the holiday season, skipping regular exercise and overloading on food and alcohol makes us even more susceptible to holiday blues.'

Holiday Eating: This season is not about feeling guilty or "derailing your diet." Think portion control. Be intentional about eating healthy during non-holiday meals. Try eating a light, healthy snack before going to holiday events. This way, you will have more control when it is time for the main course, without depriving yourself of your holiday favorites. Moderation is keybut enjoy yourself!

Time Management: It's hard not to feel pulled in too many directions this time of year. With all of the to-do lists and planning ahead, when do you find time actually to absorb the meaning of all of it? This year, be more selective with your priorities and let go of impossible expectations. Simplify holiday traditions and commitments, and do not overschedule yourself. Talk to your family about which traditions are most important. Make a list of your holiday commitments and say no to any unnecessary stressors.

Holiday Shopping: Just thinking of holiday lines and chaos can elicit feelings of overwhelming. And even if you elect to shop online, it can still be worrisome trying to find the "perfect" gifts for our loved ones. One idea is to take the pressure off by simply asking what they want. However, that sort of takes the fun out of things. Gift cards are always safe, but when possible, giving personalized gifts is a nice touch. Chances are your friends and family are just as wound up during the holidays as you. Let them know you care about their well-being. Think about gifting them relaxation with a massage session or yoga class.

Self-Care: Do not forget to manage your own well-being. Instead of resisting all that comes with the holidays, acknowledge that stress is a healthy reaction to things we perceive as threatening. This season, be intentional about managing your stress so that it does not become detrimental to your health and holiday spirit. As you are thinking of making things perfect for everyone else, remember to take time for yourself. Set the tone for the New Year and stop putting off that me-time you always plan to schedule eventually. Take a deep breathtry meditation for the first time or buy yourself a massage when you purchase them for others. Add at least one gift for yourself on that long list of things to do for everyone else.



