medindia
Benefits of Premium Membership

Aspirin Aids to Prevent Intracranial Aneurysm Rupture

by Ramya Rachamanti on  October 29, 2019 at 5:27 PM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Aspirin use is associated with a decreased rate of aneurysm growth, according to the study done on 146 patients harboring multiple intracranial aneurysms five millimeters or less in diameter that had been observed for at least five years.
Aspirin Aids to Prevent Intracranial Aneurysm Rupture
Aspirin Aids to Prevent Intracranial Aneurysm Rupture

In this set of patients, the researchers found an Growth is important in intracranial aneurysms because it increases the risk of aneurysm rupture. Detailed findings are found in the article, "Aspirin associated with decreased rate of intracranial aneurysm growth," by Mario Zanaty, M.D., and colleagues, published today in the Journal of Neurosurgery.

Show Full Article


Background

An intracranial aneurysm is a cerebrovascular disorder in which the wall of an artery in the brain has weakened and bulges outward. The worry is that the weakened aneurysm wall might rupture, causing subarachnoid hemorrhage--bleeding in the brain.

According to the Brain Aneurysm Foundation, in the United States an estimated 6.5 million people have an unruptured intracranial artery. It is not unusual to have more than one. Many small aneurysms do not cause symptoms and are unlikely to rupture. We may only know that they exist because they are identified on imaging studies obtained for another reason.

Each year, however, approximately 30,000 people in the United States experience aneurysm rupture. A ruptured aneurysm can result in substantial disability and even death.

Aneurysms larger than 7 mm are more likely to rupture than small ones. Unfortunately, some small aneurysms grow, increasing the risks that they may rupture. It is for this reason that physicians observe small, unruptured aneurysms over time by asking patients to undergo regularly scheduled imaging examinations.

When it comes to the brain, intervention carries risks as well, and most neurosurgeons would prefer not to treat a small, unruptured aneurysm unless the risk of rupture meets or exceeds the risk of intervention.

The authors of this paper note, "to date, there is no medical treatment to arrest aneurysm growth and subsequent progression to rupture." If there were, patients could feel assured that the risk of aneurysm rupture would remain steady.

The authors do tell us that there has been some evidence that aspirin may reduce the risk of aneurysm rupture due to the drug's anti-inflammatory effect on the weakened aneurysm wall. Their aim in the current study was to discover whether aspirin can protect against aneurysm growth in a population of patients harboring multiple small intracranial aneurysms.

Present Study

The data collected by the researchers came from the medical records of 146 patients with multiple intracranial saccular aneurysms, who had undergone surgical or endovascular treatment by the senior author, David M. Hasan, M.D., initially for one aneurysm that had ruptured or was deemed at risk for rupture.

Following treatment of this primary aneurysm, the patients still harbored a total of 229 intracranial aneurysms, all of which measured five millimeters or less. These 229 aneurysms are the focus of this paper.

The patients periodically returned for follow-up appointments with Dr. Hasan, during which their remaining aneurysms were assessed for growth. Growth was defined as an increase in aneurysm size of at least one millimeter. If growth was identified, the aneurysm was treated. This occurred with 24 aneurysms.

By the end of the study period (July 2009-January 2019), each patient had been monitored for at least 5 years. None of the 229 aneurysms ruptured during the study period.

To examine what factors might lead to aneurysm growth or protect against aneurysm growth over time, the authors performed univariate and multivariate analyses on a variety of demographic and aneurysm-related information retrieved from the database.

These included patient age and sex, family and patient medical history, present comorbidities, aneurysm size and location in the brain, status of the primary aneurysm (ruptured or unruptured) prior to treatment, type of procedure used to treat aneurysms, daily use of at least 81 milligrams aspirin, and use of another anticoagulant medication.

According to the univariate analysis, significant predictors of aneurysm growth included a patient's history of ruptured aneurysm, drug abuse, hypertension, and polycystic kidney disease. There was an association between both aspirin use and one type of treatment, stent-assisted coil embolization, and a lower rate of aneurysm growth.

In the multivariate analysis, the independent factors associated with aneurysm growth were again patient's history of ruptured aneurysm, drug abuse, hypertension, and polycystic kidney disease. Only aspirin use proved to be associated with a significant decreased rate of aneurysm growth.

On the basis of the statistical analyses, use of aspirin appears to exert a protective effect against aneurysm growth and very likely against future rupture.

The authors point out that their findings are observational and that future, interventional studies should be conducted.

When asked about the study, Dr. Hasan said, "This study is very promising, as it outlines for the first time the potential therapeutic effect of aspirin in decreasing aneurysm growth. If proven in a larger study, this could offer the first, cheap, effective over-the-counter therapeutic agent that could halt aneurysm growth and prevent rupture. Many people around the world could benefit from this."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Recommended Reading

Daily Aspirin May Not Prevent First Heart Attack, Stroke

Canadian family physicians warned potential harm of daily dose of aspirin outweighs benefits. Canadians were told to stop using daily aspirin to prevent first stroke or heart attack.

AIDS - Initial Theories and Disease Progression

AIDS was first detected in early 1980s, among gays, Haitians and black Africans. HIV is a descendant of a Simian Immunodeficiency Virus.

AIDS / HIV - Treatment

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the treatment for AIDS/HIV

AIDS/HIV

"AIDS is an epidemic disease, a potentially preventable, deadly infection for which there is no cure, no vaccine, and it is not under control." - National Commission on AIDS, 1993.

AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about HIV Clinical Features

AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology

AIDS or HIV is an epidemic disease, a potentially deadly infection that can be prevented with precautions. AIDS/HIV symptoms manifest long after the actual infection occurs.

AIDS/HIV - Health Education

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about AIDS information and health education.

AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the prevention for AIDS/HIV

AIDS/HIV - Worldwide distribution and Risk of Transmission

Epidemiologic studies indicate three broad yet distinct geographic patterns of transmission

Oral Health And AIDS

AIDS has taken on massive proportions in modern times. It is estimated that over 15 million people are suffering from the disease and many more are harboring the dreaded Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).

More News on:

Oral Health And AIDSAIDS/HIVAIDS/HIV - EpidemiologyAIDS/HIV - Clinical FeaturesAIDS/HIV - Health EducationAIDS/HIV - Prevention And TransmissionAIDS / HIV - TreatmentAIDS/HIV- Lab Tests and FaqsAIDS - Initial Theories and Disease ProgressionAIDS/HIV - Worldwide distribution and Risk of Transmission

What's New on Medindia

Ten Most Common Gynecological Problems Every Woman Must Know

Schizophrenia Biomarker can be Identified in Human Hair: Here's How

Processed Foods
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive