Asia's 1st COVID Positive's Lung transplant Performed

As he became breathless and oxygen saturation came down he was put on ventilator support on June 20. His condition continued to worsen in spite of ventilator support. He was airlifted to MGM Healthcare from Ghaziabad on July 20.MGM Healthcare said.The doctors decided to go for the transplant, and it was performed on August 27. The transplant was led by Dr. K. R. Balakrishnan, Chairman & Director of Cardiac Sciences and Director of the Heart and Lung Transplant Programme and his team. "Post the transplant, the patient is doing fine in the transplant ICU," MGM Healthcare said.Suresh Rao, Co-Director, Institute of Heart & Lung Transplant and Mechanical Circulatory Support said.said Apart Jindal, Clinical Director & Consultant, Lung Transplant, Interventional Pulmonology & Chest Medicine.Jindal added.Source: IANS