Chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu dedicated the Chief Minister Aarogya Arunachal Yojana (CMAAY) which is a universal health care programme of the state government, to the people of the state.

Arunachal CM Launches Universal Healthcare Programme

‘Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana scheme launched in Arunachal Pradesh is considered to be the world’s biggest universal health care scheme.’

The launching of the health insurance scheme in this frontier state coincides with the nationwide launch of 'Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana' by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Khandu said that the state's healthcare scheme would be dovetailed with the center's PMJAY scheme with Rs 50 crore earmarked to provide cashless treatment of Rs 5 lakh per family per year.He said the state's healthcare scheme would provide coverage to those beneficiaries left out in the PMJAY scheme.About 88,928 families as per 2011 Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC) in Arunachal are eligible for PMJAY scheme out of 3.05 lakh families.Source: IANS