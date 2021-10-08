by Colleen Fleiss on  August 10, 2021 at 10:51 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Artificial Intelligence Helps Detect COVID-19 by Analyzing Lung Images
With the aid of artificial intelligence models, researchers have designed and validated an image-based detection of COVID-19. The model was developed by Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation (TIBI) researchers. To accomplish this, they began by using a model to automatically collect imaging data from the lung lobes. This data was then analyzed to yield features as potential diagnostic biomarkers for COVID-19.

Medical imaging has long been a vital tool for the diagnosis and prognostic assessments of many diseases. In recent years, the use of artificial intelligence models has been used in conjunction with this imaging to augment their diagnostic capabilities. By using these models, some features can be extracted from images that may reveal disease characteristics not identified by the naked eye. The power to process data in this intelligent manner can have a big impact on the medical field, especially with the current growth in imaging features and the need for high precision in medical decisions.

There is a huge demand for rapid and accurate detection of COVID-19 infection. The primary detection method has been using reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) on samples collected from nasal or throat swabs. However, this method is subject to inaccuracies due to sampling errors, low viral load, and the method's sensitivity limitations. This is an especially significant issue for patients who are in the early stages of infection.


An additional diagnostic tool for COVID-19 can come from images of lungs. For diagnosing lung diseases, chest X-rays or CT scans are the primary resources, and they can be used to distinguish COVID-19 from other types of lung injuries, as well as to assess the severity of lung involvement in COVID-19. These types of images can enhance the diagnostic capabilities for COVID-19 patients, especially if they are coupled with artificial intelligence models.

These diagnostic biomarkers using the artificial intelligence model were subsequently used to differentiate COVID-19 patients from both pneumonia and healthy patients. The entire model was developed with a cohort of 704 chest X-rays and then independently validated with 1597 cases from multiple sources comprised of healthy, pneumonia, and COVID-19 patients. The results showed excellent performance by the model in classifying diagnoses of the various patients.

"In addition, such a model can be applied for diagnosis of other diseases using different imaging modalities," said lead researcher Samad Ahadian, Ph.D.

The use of computer modeling with data extracted from medical images shows great promise in enabling precision medicine and can revolutionize medical practice in the clinic. Developing methodologies to capture entire sets of information while suppressing irrelevant features enhances the reliability of artificial intelligence models. The proposed approach would be a step towards applying them in precision medicine and can provide an efficient, inexpensive, and non-invasive way to strengthen the diagnostic capabilities of imaging.

"Artificial intelligence-driven models with diagnostic and predictive capabilities are a powerful tool that are an important part of our research platforms here at the institute," said Ali Khademhosseini, Ph.D., Director and CEO of TIBI. "This will carry over into countless applications in the biomedical field and in the clinic."

Authors are Bardia Yousefi, Satoru Kitakawa, Arya Amini, Hamed Akbari, Shailesh M. Advani, Moulay Akhloufi, Xavier P.V. Maldague and Samad Ahadian.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

COVID-19: Diet Plan and Lifestyle Modifications for the Unlock Phase
Healthy eating habits and adherence to physical activity are required during COVID-19 lockdown. WHO has prepared a set of general tips that you could follow during the lockdown to stay fit and healthy.
READ MORE
Artificial intelligence in Healthcare
Artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare is the discipline using data intensive computer based solutions to improve patient care and outcome.
READ MORE
Test Your Knowledge on Artificial Intelligence
Artificial intelligence (AI) or machine intelligence refers to the intelligence displayed by computers or robots in contrast to the natural intelligence exhibited by humans. It is considered one of the major advancements of the 4th industrial ...
READ MORE
First Woman to Suffer Brain Inflammation After Mild Covid-19 Infection
Young and healthy 26-year-old woman suffered brain inflammation called CNS lymphocytic vasculitis after mild COVID-19 infection and underwent a series of corticosteroid-based treatments. After six months, the lesions decreased and no new lesions had ...
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
COVID in Children
Covid-19 virus has affected many children during the second wave. Many factors play a role in COVID in children and the management of COVID in children. Therefore, it is highly essential for parents to know and understand the symptoms in children.
READ MORE
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
The Indian Government has approved Covid-19 vaccination of pregnant women, who are to be counselled and informed regarding the risks and benefits of the vaccines.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Intellectual disability
Intellectual disability is a developmental delay that is significantly below average compared to peers, in terms of intelligence and adaptive skills.
READ MORE
Pneumoconiosis
Pneumoconiosis is a group of lung diseases caused by inhaled dust particles. It causes inflammation of the lungs leading to fibrosis.
READ MORE
Silicosis
Silicosis is a lung disease caused by inhalation of crystalline free silica dust. It is characterised by nodular pulmonary fibrosis.
READ MORE
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and mental exercise, social networking are ways to increase IQ.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

More News on:

PneumoconiosisSilicosisIntellectual disabilityWays to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)Artificial intelligence in HealthcareTest Your Knowledge on Artificial IntelligenceCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional HandshakeCOVID in ChildrenCOVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women