Around 15-25% of All Pregnancies End in Miscarriage in India

Observing the National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day on October 15th, Dr. Jyoti Bali, Infertility Expert, organized a session to generate awareness about the pregnancy checkpoints to prevent miscarriage.

According to the World Health Organization, every year, 2.6 million babies are stillborn, and an estimated 85 percent of miscarriages happen before the 12th week of pregnancy. Many of these infant deaths and miscarriages are preventable simply through passing early checkpoints of pregnancy, informed Dr. Jyoti Bali.



In women of 20 to 25, around 15%-16% pregnancies end in miscarriage, and amongst the 30 to 35 age group this miscarriage rate increases by 18 to 22%. However, at the age of 40, approximately 38% of incidences of miscarriages are reported annually. While at 45 plus the chances of miscarriage in pregnancy increases by 70%.



Dr. Jyoti Bali informed that there are different types of miscarriage, Threatened Miscarriage, Inevitable miscarriage, Complete miscarriage, Missed miscarriage, Recurrent miscarriage. It can happen for a range of reasons. Placental problems, Chromosome problems, Womb structure abnormalities, Polycystic ovary syndrome, Weakened cervix, and Lifestyle, a major contributing factor.



Further, Dr. Jyoti Bali suggested that pregnancy needs to pass a series of early checkpoints to avoid miscarriages. Point one is quality control and endometrium; it is the key point for a successful pregnancy. Then Hormone Imbalance, Chromosomal Abnormalities, Diabetes, and Lifestyle need to be checked to avoid miscarriages.



by Iswarya on October 15, 2019 at 3:07 PM Women Health News