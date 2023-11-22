About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Apotransferrin's Potential in Early Stroke Therapy Revealed

by Colleen Fleiss on November 22, 2023 at 11:37 PM
Apotransferrin's Potential in Early Stroke Therapy Revealed

Providing mice models affected by intracerebral hemorrhage with human apotransferrin can alleviate the detrimental impact of this severe stroke variant. (1 Trusted Source
Targeting Pro-Oxidant Iron with Exogenously Administered Apotransferrin Provides Benefits Associated with Changes in Crucial Cellular Iron Gate Protein TfR in a Model of Intracerebral Hemorrhagic Stroke in Mice

Go to source)

How to Deal with a Stroke

How to Deal with a Stroke


Stroke is a brain attack, which occurs when the blood supply to the brain is interrupted. It affects all age groups; according to the WHO, 15 million people are affected by stroke annually.
Advertisement


This finding highlights the promising role of apotransferrin as a pre-hospital and pre-triage frontline treatment for all stroke patients. The study has been published in the journal Antioxidants.

Addressing the Dual Nature of Strokes and Their After-Effects

Stroke is a leading cause of disability worldwide. This medical condition has two primary forms: ischemic, caused by a blockage cutting off the blood supply to the brain, and hemorrhagic, characterized by bleeding within or around the brain. Scientists have been on a quest to find effective treatments that can mitigate the after-effects that many stroke patients suffer.

When a brain blood vessel ruptures, the leaked blood releases iron from hemoglobin, causing severe oxidative damage to the brain. This iron overload sets off a chain reaction of stress on the brain cells, leading to their death and resulting in loss of brain function in the affected regions.
Stroke

Stroke


Stroke can cause permanent disability and it is important to recognize its early warning signs to stop its progress. Early warning signs of stroke include sudden weakness of facial muscles.
Advertisement

Historically, the detrimental effects of excess iron in the brain following a stroke have been well documented. Attempts to counteract this with iron-binding treatments have been made, with iron chelators -drugs used to treat iron overload from frequent blood transfusions- like deferoxamine being considered for their protective potential in stroke cases.

Apotransferrin's Longevity in Ischemic Stroke Models

Building on this concept, previous research conducted by IGTP's Cellular and Molecular Neurobiology (CMN) group, led by Dr Teresa Gasull and Dr Octavi Martí-Sistac, demonstrated the protective effects of the protein apotransferrin in models of ischemic stroke. Unlike deferoxamine and other drugs with fleeting lifespans in the bloodstream, apotransferrin offers a prolonged protective window due to its extended half-life, marking a significant stride over transient treatments.

In their latest study in mice, the team have used this protein on the less-studied yet more devastating type of stroke: intracerebral hemorrhage. The study reveals the benefits of an apotransferrin-based treatment in mitigating the damaging effects of this cerebral event.

Researchers have found that apotransferrin's role in guarding against ferropoptosis - an iron-dependent cell death process recently described - could represent a turning point in how strokes are treated in the early stages, especially en route to the hospital, providing critical intervention during the golden hour.

"The study paves the way for further research to determine the therapeutic potential and safety profile of apotransferrin in clinical studies in stroke patients", concludes Alexia García-Serran, predoctoral researcher at IGTP and first author of the study.

Reference :
  1. Targeting Pro-Oxidant Iron with Exogenously Administered Apotransferrin Provides Benefits Associated with Changes in Crucial Cellular Iron Gate Protein TfR in a Model of Intracerebral Hemorrhagic Stroke in Mice - (https://www.mdpi.com/2076-3921/12/11/1945)
Source: Eurekalert
Quiz on Stroke

Quiz on Stroke


Stroke is the third leading cause of death world over. Besides, it also disables the affected people, making them completely dependent on caregivers for their daily needs. Lifestyle greatly affects the chances of developing a stroke. Thus, the incidence of stroke can be brought down to a great extent by leading a healthy lifestyle. Here is a quiz that tests if you know enough about this disabling
Stroke Risk Calculator

Stroke Risk Calculator


Stroke Risk Calculator checks if you have hypertension, diabetes and heart failure and predicts the risk of stroke (cerebrovascular accident) in next 10 years.
