New Treatment for Ischemic Stroke Developed

‘Exosomes may represent a suitable treatment for stroke injury.’

Human amniotic fluid stem cells (hAFSCs) have emerged as a possible candidate in the search for better stroke treatment options due to their regenerative abilities and neuroprotective mechanisms.In the current study, the Cimini- Stuppia team wanted to determine which signal transduction pathways might be activated by hAFSC-derived secretome during a stroke.Dr. Cimini said.The hAFSCs cells showed a reduction in viability of about 50 percent.Dr. Stuppia reported.said Anthony Atala, M.D., Editor-in-Chief of STEM CELLS Translational Medicine and director of the Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine.Source: Medindia