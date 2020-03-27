by Hannah Joy on  March 27, 2020 at 10:08 AM Indian Health News
Apollo Hospitals Launch 'Project Kavach' to Fight COVID-19
New initiative called 'Project Kavach' (shield) has been initiated by the Apollo Hospitals Group. Project Kavach is a comprehensive and integrated response plan to fight the COVID-19 disease.

"We are fighting a war not just for this generation but also for the generations to come. The novel coronavirus pandemic knows no borders, makes no distinction between religion, caste, creed, colour or social status," said Dr Prathap C Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group.

According to Shobana Kameneni, Executive Vice Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Group, they have specially designed an AI-based Coronavirus Risk Assessment scan for screening and initial assessment, which is available in the form of an app and on the website (https://covid.apollo247.com/).


"The Risk assessment scan, which is available in 6 regional languages, will guide individuals about the potential risk of having the Virus through simple interactive questions. Based on the risk level, people are guided to contact the certified help centre," Kameneni said in a statement.

"Over 6 million people have already gone through the screening on the Apollo 24X7 app and website and it is expected that over 10 million Indians will use this scan to know their risk score," she added.

According to the hospital, the digital app also offers virtual and telephony consultation with facility to tele-connect with all doctors at Apollo Hospitals enabling patients to seek healthcare while staying at home.



Source: IANS

