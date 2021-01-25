by Angela Mohan on  January 25, 2021 at 8:00 PM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Antioxidants Can Prevent Heart Disorders and Cancers
Taking natural antioxidants regularly helps in improving overall health, say experts.

Antioxidants are substances that may protect your cells against free radicals, which play a role in heart disease, cancer and other diseases.

Free radicals are molecules produced when your body breaks down food or when you're exposed to tobacco smoke or radiation.


The latest antioxidant which is produced for the first time in India is gamma oryzanol, which is very quickly gaining popularity as a super antioxidant.

It is a substance that is taken out of rice bran oil. It is also found in wheat bran and some fruits and vegetables.

The experts said that gamma oryzanol is used for high cholesterol, symptoms of menopause and many other conditions.

"Gamma oryzanol is useful for controlling elevated cholesterol and triglyceride levels, supporting cardiovascular health along with controlling menopausal symptoms. Gamma oryzanol helps lower cholesterol because it helps decrease cholesterol absorption and increase cholesterol elimination.

Along with this, it is also known to boost metabolic rate and may help with weight loss," Swapna Chaturvedi, senior dietician, Department of Dietetics, AIIMS told IANS.

As gamma oryzanol is found to be effective in controlling high cholesterol level in the body, it is registered in Japan and the US as a natural medicine to treat hyperlipidemia/dyslipidaemia (elevated cholesterol levels/unhealthy cholesterol levels.

Most research shows that taking natural antioxidants decreases total cholesterol, "bad" low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, and blood fats called triglycerides in people with high cholesterol.

"It also helps in preventing heart attack by preventing platelet aggregation, a system where platelets blood gets stuck together and form clots that block arteries," said Praveen Chandra, Head of Department, Interventional Cardiology, Medanta, The Medicity in Gurugram.

The experts mentioned that gamma oryzanol is also used for increasing testosterone and human growth hormone levels, as well as improving strength during resistance exercise training.

Gamma oryzanol also helps to inhibit different cancers in the body and builds immunity to fight cancer cells.

"Many of the antioxidants have proven beneficial in inhibiting the cancers at various stages. Gamma oryzanol has been found out to be effective antioxidant which comes from rice bran and helps in preventing cancer if taken for a long period," said Rahul Bhargava, Director, Institute of Blood Disorder and BMT, Fortis Hospital, New Delhi.

Gamma oryzanol is basically activator of NK cells which gives the cancer cells a check.

It not only works through NK cells but also inhibits angiogenesis. It means it cuts the supply for the cancer cells to grow and increases your body's own immunity to gather the strength to kill cancers.

"Gamma oryzanol also prevents cancers and studies show it helps in regressing the prostate cancer cells," Bhargava noted.

(Vivek Singh Chauhan can be contacted at vivek.c@ians.in)



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Benefits of Antioxidants
Antioxidants are artificial or natural components that help protect the human body from the damage caused due to free radicals.
READ MORE
Anti-Aging Treatment with Vinotherapy or Wine Facials
Experience the bliss of vinotherapy - the power of grapes for a kissable skin.
READ MORE
Aortic Valve Stenosis
Aortic valve Stenosis is an abnormal narrowing of the c valve. Symptoms include angina, and that of heart failure. Aortic valve replacement is effective therapy.
READ MORE
Berries for a Healthy and Beautiful You
Antioxidants in the form of small berries packed with wonderful benefits…Find out how these tiny berries work to make you feel and look beautiful.
READ MORE
Foods that Gives You Sparkling Eyes
Food not only sustains us but the kind and quality of food determines the state of your health, which includes your eyes. Let us see which foods can bring a sparkle to your eyes!
READ MORE
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Prolapse is a relatively common condition and causes leakage of blood through the valve. MVP is not life-threatening in most instances.
READ MORE
Statins
Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.
READ MORE
The Fruit in News – Guava
Anti-oxidant property of guava has recently been found be the highest amongst commonly consumed Indian fruits. Get rid of free radicals present in the body with guava.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

More News on:

HeartHealthy HeartStatinsMitral Valve ProlapseAortic Valve StenosisQuiz on AntioxidantsFoods that Gives You Sparkling EyesBerries for a Healthy and Beautiful YouAnti-Aging Treatment with Vinotherapy or Wine FacialsThe Fruit in News – Guava