by Colleen Fleiss on  September 3, 2020 at 2:01 AM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Anticholinergic Drugs Linked to Higher Risk of Cognitive Decline
Anticholinergic drugs are associated with the risk of developing mild thinking and memory problems, particularly in people who have genetic risk factors for Alzheimer's disease or markers of this condition, stated a new study published in the online issue of Neurology®, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology.

These types of drugs, called anticholinergic drugs, are used for motion sickness, urinary incontinence, overactive bladder, Parkinson's disease and high blood pressure. There are approximately 100 such drugs in widespread use, with some requiring a prescription and many others that may be purchased over the counter.

Empowering Better Health

"Our findings suggest that reducing the use of anticholinergic drugs before people develop any cognitive problems may be an important way to prevent the negative consequences of these drugs on thinking skills, especially for people who have an elevated risk of developing Alzheimer's disease," said study author Lisa Delano-Wood, Ph.D., of the University of California, San Diego. "Future studies are needed to see if indeed stopping the use of these drugs could lead to a reduction in mild cognitive impairment and Alzheimer's disease down the road."


The study involved 688 people with an average age of 74 who had no problems with thinking and memory skills at the start of the study. The participants reported if they were taking any anticholinergic drugs within three months of the start of the study at least once a week for more than six months. They took cognitive tests once a year for up to 10 years.

One-third of the participants were taking anticholinergic drugs, with an average of 4.7 anticholinergic drugs taken per person. Metoprolol, atenolol, loratadine and bupropion were the most common.

Since different drugs have different levels of anticholinergic activity, the researchers also determined participants' overall anticholinergic burden based on the number, dosage, and strength of anticholinergic drugs they were taking.

Of the 230 people who were taking anticholinergic drugs, 117 people, or 51%, later developed mild cognitive impairment, compared to 192 people, or 42%, of the 458 people who were not taking the drugs. After adjusting for depression, number of medications being taken, and history of cardiac problems, individuals taking at least one anticholinergic drug had a 47% increased risk for developing mild cognitive impairment. Furthermore, those with higher overall exposure to anticholinergic drugs had additional increased risk.

Researchers also looked at whether people had biomarkers for Alzheimer's disease in their cerebrospinal fluid or had genetic risk factors for Alzheimer's disease.

The study found that people with biomarkers for Alzheimer's disease in their cerebrospinal fluid who were taking anticholinergic drugs were four times more likely to later develop mild cognitive impairment than people who were not taking the drugs and did not have the biomarkers.

Similarly, people who had genetic risk factors for Alzheimer's disease and took anticholinergic drugs were about 2.5 times as likely to later develop mild cognitive impairment than people without the genetic risk factors and who were not taking the drugs.

Because older people metabolize anticholinergic drugs differently than younger people, many anticholinergic drugs have different recommended daily dosages for elderly people than for younger people. Delano-Wood said that the majority of medications in the study were being taken at levels much higher than the lowest effective dose recommended for older adults, with 57% taken at twice the recommended dosage and 18% at least four times the recommended dosage.

"This is of course concerning and is a potential area for improvement that could possibly lead to a reduction in cases of mild cognitive impairment," Delano-Wood said. "It is also a possible target toward a future precision medicine approach because we can more carefully consider and prescribe medications for people depending upon their risk profile for neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer's disease."

People who take anticholinergic medications are encouraged to discuss medication appropriateness with their doctors or pharmacists before making changes to their medications, since some of these medications may cause adverse effects if stopped suddenly.

A limitation of the study was that only one-third of the participants in this study were taking anticholinergic medications, when other studies report that up to 70% of older people take them. However, Delano-Wood noted, "These findings are compelling given that meaningful effects of these drugs on cognitive function were detected even though the volunteers in the study were generally very healthy and not taking as many medications as many older adults living in our communities."

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Foods to Improve Memory Power
Eating healthy nutritious foods can help improve memory power and prevent brain-related illness. Eat foods that have numerous health benefits for keeping your brain healthy.
READ MORE
Quiz On Alzheimer’s Disease
Alzheimer's disease (AD) is the most common form of dementia. Participate in this quiz to find out how much you know about this debilitating ...
READ MORE
Anticholinergic Drugs May Up Dementia Risk
Anticholinergic drugs are associated with increased risk of dementia. The prevalence of dementia was greater among patients prescribed anticholinergic antidepressants, anticholinergic bladder medications and anticholinergic Parkinson's disease ...
READ MORE
Drug Toxicity
Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.
READ MORE
Drugs Banned in India
Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE
Top 15 Toxic Chemicals Affecting Brain Development In Children
Toxic chemicals found in the environment in the air, water, soil and even in day to day stuff we use can cause irreversible brain damage in infants and children. Learn more about toxic exposures and how to protect your child.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

More News on:

Drug ToxicityDrugs Banned in IndiaTop 15 Toxic Chemicals Affecting Brain Development In ChildrenNeck Cracking