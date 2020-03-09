New Treatment Benefits Patients With Rare Genetic Disorder

‘A JAK inhibitor helped patients with Aicardi-Goutières Syndrome, a rare genetic disorder meet important developmental milestones. ’

said senior author Adeline Vanderver, MD, an attending physician in the Division of Neurology, Program Director of the Leukodystrophy Center, and Jacob A. Kamens Endowed Chair in Neurologic Disorders and Translational Neurotherapeutics at CHOP.The study was conducted at CHOP with 35 international patients with genetically confirmed AGS. These patients received baricitinib, an oral JAK1 and JAK2 inhibitor, with doses based on each patient's renal function, age and symptoms. Patients had their developmental histories evaluated from the onset of the disease to the end of the study, which ranged from 7.4 months to 41.5 months. The study team analyzed a variety of developmental milestones, including head control, sitting, rolling, smiling, babbling, and the use of single words and word combinations.Before the patients in this study received treatment, 26 of the 35 had stable or declining neurologic function, and 9 of the 35 patients gained one or two of these developmental skills after disease onset. However, during the study, 20 patients met new milestones, and 12 patients gained between two to seven new skills. The improvements were typically observed within three months into the study and persisted. Children who received higher doses of the therapy appeared to achieve more of these milestones.Some of the AGS patients who received baricitinib were at risk for developing thrombocytosis, leukopenia, and infection and therefore should be monitored closely while taking the drug.Vanderver said.Source: Eurekalert