Antibodies from Prior Exposure Influence Response to New Flu Strains

Annual flu shot is known to be the best mode of defense for flu, and doctors recommend
yearly vaccination, as the flu virus is continuously changing and undergoing mutation, making old vaccines obsolete.
The conventional wisdom guiding our long-established annual flu shot
comes from an understanding that once a person is newly vaccinated, the
immune system is reset and all new antibodies are directed to the new
flu strain.
‘Universal flu vaccine which could provide long lasting protection against many variants of flu is the need of the hour.’
Read More..
However, new research from the Cockrell School of Engineering at The
University of Texas at Austin published in a recent issue of the
journal Cell Host & Microbe
highlights the role played by immunological imprinting -- or how the
immune system fights the flu after previous exposure to the virus via
infections or vaccinations -- in the elicitation of new antibodies.
"After being vaccinated with a new strain of flu, our immune systems
appear to be expanding and boosting antibodies generated by previous
exposures to earlier flu viruses, whether by infection or vaccination,"
said George Georgiou
,
a professor of biomedical and chemical engineering and molecular
biosciences, a leader in the field of therapeutics and immune responses
and co-author of the study.
The researchers examined the composition and dynamics of an
individual donor's antibody repertoire over a five-year period during
which the donor had been infected or vaccinated with influenza multiple
times. The study suggests our immune systems are "imprinted" by
antibodies that had been elicited in response to influenza strains
encountered previously in life.
"Each vaccination still elicits new antibodies that are highly
specific to the new strains, but these new antibodies decay over time,
returning to the antibody repertoire that already existed before the
vaccination," said Jiwon Lee, a postdoctoral fellow in Georgiou's
Laboratory of Protein Therapeutics and Applied Immunology who led the
study.
The researchers found that the antibody repertoires remained highly
static throughout. More than 70 percent of the antibody molecules found
in the donor's bloodstream remained the same over five years. More than
two-thirds of these persistent antibodies targeted invariant parts of
the virus -- the elements that do not change from one year to the next.
These persistent antibodies continue to be produced by the immune
system for years and can affect our ability to generate novel antibodies
that recognize unique molecular features of a new seasonal strain.
"Currently, there is a very large scientific effort underway to
design flu vaccine candidates that focus the immune system to produce
antibodies targeting the invariant sites of vulnerability of the
influenza virus," Lee said.
Vaccines that can imprint one with highly potent antibodies and,
therefore, combat a broad range of influenza strains, could reduce or
even eliminate the need for annual vaccinations.
"Now that we have delineated the role of antibody imprinting in
adults, the next step is to analyze the immune response to influenza
early in life in order to understand how this phenomenon of antibody
imprinting arises in the first place, perhaps even in infancy," Lee
said.
Influenza is still one of the world's most widespread viruses and is
extremely difficult to contain. Globally, the influenza virus infects
more than 1 billion people and results in approximately half a million
deaths annually. The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious
Diseases is investing heavily in the development of a universal flu
vaccine that could provide long-term protection against multiple
subtypes of flu. Such a vaccine could eliminate the need for the annual
flu shot entirely.
Until such a universal flu vaccine is successfully developed, the
annual flu shot is unquestionably still the best way to prevent
infection.
Source: Eurekalert