medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Lifestyle News

Pick Out the Best Fabric to Keep Yourself Cool This Summer

by Adeline Dorcas on  March 21, 2019 at 5:27 PM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Everyone likes to stay fresh and cool all day. As summer heats up, wearing more comfortable and breathable clothing could be a good option for staying cool on a hot day. So, make sure to choose the right fabric to beat the heat.
Pick Out the Best Fabric to Keep Yourself Cool This Summer
Pick Out the Best Fabric to Keep Yourself Cool This Summer

It is important for you to take a closer look at the fabrics you opt to wear in summer, say experts.

Narendra Kumar, Creative Director at Amazon Fashion, and designer duo Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna share which fabric to pick in summer:

Cotton: Pile up on pretty cotton dresses, shirts, and skirts and flared skirts which allow air to circulate and move freely through the fabric, absorbing moisture. Easy breezy light-weight cotton chinos work best when it comes to bottoms, go for a lycra blend for added comfort. Opt for lighters colors to beat the heat.

Linen: This fabric has a relaxed vibe. These days you can find linen and cotton blends that makes them even more affordable. It will effortlessly complement any look while keeping you cool. A loosely woven fabric which allows heat to escape from the body and dries quickly. It crumples easily, which is the only thing you need to be wary off. Pair a crop top or t-shirt with linen pants.

Khadi: Handwoven, it is primarily spun with cotton and sometimes, wool and silk. Even without any added embroidery, it has an unusual appeal. Whether as a Nehru style jacket, kurta or sari, this fabric adopts a versatile look.

Polyester: Athleisure and sportswear highly works with polyester. This fabric is highly durable and water-resistant and therein lies its biggest flaw. It traps sweat and becomes a sweaty person's nightmare. While it is low-cost and remains relatively wrinkle-free through numerous uses, polyester outfits are best kept in your wardrobe for summer workouts and swimwear.

Denim: Summer is the time for denim shorts, skirts and dungarees galore. It's actually a highly impractical choice. It is not breathable, and the fit is fairly restrictive, making it a bad choice for the summer. A useful tip is to stick to chambray, which looks very much like denim but is lightweight and breathable, unlike denim.

Flowy Fabrics: Certain flowy silks like light chiffons and georgettes are great for evenings as these fabrics naturally adjust to your body temperature. However, breezy summer wear is more than just choosing the right fiber; even the color should be considered. Opt for pastel shades with subtle prints instead of opting for dark and deep hues.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Recommended Reading

Summer Safety Tips for Elderly

Brace yourself for this summer. Summer in India is scary; the elderly especially are more prone to heat-related illnesses. A few tips can prevent the adversities due to high temperatures.

Summer Foods

Summer diet should include plenty of seasonal raw vegetables and fruits to provide us with energy, essential vitamins and minerals. The high water content in the raw foods prevents dehydration in our body.

Baby Skin Care in Summer

Baby's sensitive skin needs special summer skin care to avoid damage from sun's harmful rays. Learn about summer skincare tips to protect your baby.

Top Tips to Beat the Summer Heat

Is the summer heat making you feel tired and dizzy? Check out these simple tips to help you beat the summer heat and stay cool.

More News on:

Beat the heat Top Tips to Beat the Summer Heat 

What's New on Medindia

Occupational Asthma

Ayurveda Decoded-Which Type Are You?

Are Mushrooms Good or Bad?
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive