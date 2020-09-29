by Angela Mohan on  September 29, 2020 at 11:01 AM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Antacid Monotherapy More Effective in Treating gastric Pain
Antacid monotherapy relieves epigastric pain better compared to the combinational therapy, according to a study in Academic Emergency Medicine (AEM).

The lead author of the single-center study is Dr. Jaimee Warren, a first-year physician at the Royal Melbourne Hospital, Parkville, Victoria, Australia. The findings of the study are discussed with the author in a recent AEM podcast, We Didn't Start the Fire But Can Antacid Monotherapy Stop the Fire?

The double-blind, randomized clinical trial compared three different solutions for the treatment of adults with epigastric pain or dyspepsia presenting to the emergency department (ED): antacid monotherapy, antacid/lidocaine 2% solution, and antacid/lidocaine 2% viscous gel.


Warren, et al. concluded that all three treatments worked and there was no statistical difference in pain relief among the groups at 30 and 60 minutes; however, antacid monotherapy was found to be the most palatable solution, with statistically significant differences in taste, bitterness, and overall acceptability, and there were fewer side effects.

In conclusion, the study authors recommend using antiacid monotherapy in place of lidocaine/antacid combination therapy for management of dyspepsia and epigastric pain for patients in the ED.

Commenting on the study is Robert Ehrman, MD, MS, research faculty in the department of emergency medicine at Wayne State School of Medicine in Detroit, MI:

"This study nicely demonstrates that 'more' is not always synonymous with 'better' when it comes to treating pain. Antacid alone appears to be equally efficacious to antacid-lidocaine combinations, without any of the unpleasant side effects that may discourage its use.

This is important information to provide to patients as antacids are available over-the-counter, thereby allowing patients to manage their symptoms without a visit to the emergency department."



Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Popular Antacids may Increase Ischemic Stroke Risk
Antacids known as proton pump inhibitors, or PPIs, used to reduce stomach acid and treat heartburn may increase the risk of ischemic stroke.
READ MORE
Combination Therapy for High Blood Pressure
Anti-hypertensive agents are still the treatment drugs for hypertension but recent advances indicate that combination therapy may be a more effective form of treatment.
READ MORE
GERD
This condition occurs due to the reflux of hydrochloric acid of the stomach into the oesophagus
READ MORE
Peptic Ulcer
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Peptic Ulcer
READ MORE
Reflux Esophagitis
Reflux esophagitis is a condition causing inflammation of the lining of the esophagus. This happens when there is a upward movement of the acid from the stomach due to weakness of the esophageal sphincter.
READ MORE
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
Thoracic outlet syndrome (TOS) is a rare condition that occurs when blood vessels or nerves become compressed in the space between the collarbone and the first rib.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

More News on:

Peptic UlcerReflux EsophagitisGERDCombination Therapy for High Blood PressureThoracic Outlet Syndrome