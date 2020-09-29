Antacid Monotherapy More Effective in Treating gastric Pain

Warren, et al. concluded that all three treatments worked and there was no statistical difference in pain relief among the groups at 30 and 60 minutes; however, antacid monotherapy was found to be the most palatable solution, with statistically significant differences in taste, bitterness, and overall acceptability, and there were fewer side effects.In conclusion, the study authors recommend using antiacid monotherapy in place of lidocaine/antacid combination therapy for management of dyspepsia and epigastric pain for patients in the ED.Commenting on the study is Robert Ehrman, MD, MS, research faculty in the department of emergency medicine at Wayne State School of Medicine in Detroit, MI:"This study nicely demonstrates that 'more' is not always synonymous with 'better' when it comes to treating pain. Antacid alone appears to be equally efficacious to antacid-lidocaine combinations, without any of the unpleasant side effects that may discourage its use.This is important information to provide to patients as antacids are available over-the-counter, thereby allowing patients to manage their symptoms without a visit to the emergency department."Source: Eurekalert