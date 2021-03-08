Another Respiratory Virus Adds an Escalating Danger Zone in the US

Cases of a respiratory virus known as respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV are on the rise in the US along with the existing surge of Delta variant cases among children, as per data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The RSV is a highly contagious, flu-like illness that commonly tends to affect children and older adults. This flu has escalated gradually since early June 2021, with an even greater spike in the past month (July), reports the New York Times. It is known to spread commonly in the fall, making the summer spike unusual.
Almost 148% rise in new infections along with 73% rise in hospitalizations has been witnessed by the US in the past two weeks. Symptoms characterizing RSV infection include runny nose, coughing, sneezing, and fever.
"After many months of zero or few pediatric COVID cases, we are seeing infants, children and teenagers with COVID pouring back into the hospital, more and more each day. We are on the front end of a huge COVID surge. We are now having winter-level patient volumes of acutely ill infants/toddlers with RSV, and I worry that we will run out of beds and staff to handle the surge upon surge," says Dr. Heather Haq, a pediatrician at Texas Children's Hospital in Houston on Twitter.
These children belonged to the age group between 2 weeks to 17 years and some even had COVID pneumonia. The concern is even worst as many schools across the country are set to open, which increases the risk of children being infected.
"RSV cases in the state have been "exponentially off the charts. RSV is a real issue right now. What is going to happen if we do have a surge in pediatric COVID cases?", says Dr. Cameron Mantor, chief medical officer for Oklahoma Children's Hospital.
Source: Medindia
