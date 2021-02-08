Glenmark to Make Nasal Spray Against COVID-19

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has signed a partnership with Canandian company SaNOtize Research & Development Corp., to manufacture, market and distribute Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray (NONS) for COVID-19 treatment.
According to Glenmark, NONS will be sold in India and in Asian markets including Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Nepal, Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Timor-Leste and Vietnam.
"In March 2021, SaNOtize's clinical trials showed NONS was a safe and effective antiviral treatment to prevent the transmission of Covid-19, shorten its course, and reduce the severity of symptoms," Glenmark said.
‘Glenmark said in India, the phase III clinical trial for NONs is expected to be completed followed by commercial launch under the brand name FabiSpray, by fourth quarter of the calendar year 2021.’
The nasal spray, is designed to kill the coronavirus in the upper airways, preventing it from incubating and spreading to the lungs.
Source: IANS
