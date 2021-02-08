by Colleen Fleiss on  August 2, 2021 at 11:15 PM Coronavirus News
Glenmark to Make Nasal Spray Against COVID-19
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has signed a partnership with Canandian company SaNOtize Research & Development Corp., to manufacture, market and distribute Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray (NONS) for COVID-19 treatment.

According to Glenmark, NONS will be sold in India and in Asian markets including Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Nepal, Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Timor-Leste and Vietnam.

"In March 2021, SaNOtize's clinical trials showed NONS was a safe and effective antiviral treatment to prevent the transmission of Covid-19, shorten its course, and reduce the severity of symptoms," Glenmark said.


In the first 24 hours, NONS reduced the average viral load by around 95 per cent, and then by more than 99 per cent within 72 hours. It has been tested in healthy volunteers and patients as part of UK and Canada clinical trials, the Indian company said.

The nasal spray, is designed to kill the coronavirus in the upper airways, preventing it from incubating and spreading to the lungs.

Source: IANS

