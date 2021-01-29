Immune Cell in Blood may Increase Severe COVID-19 Risk

The role of M-MDSC in respiratory infections, however, is largely unknown. Since low levels of T cells are a hallmark of COVID-19, it is of interest to understand the role of M-MDSCs in this disease.The study consisted of 147 patients with mild to fatal COVID-19 who were sampled repeatedly from blood and the respiratory tract. These were then compared with patients with influenza and healthy individuals.The results showed that patients with severe COVID-19 have significantly elevated levels of M-MDSCs in blood compared with milder cases and healthy individuals.COVID-19 patients had fewer T cells in blood than healthy subjects, and they showed signs of impaired function.The analysis also showed that the levels of M-MDSCs early in the course of disease seemed to reflect subsequent disease severity."There is also a strong clinical connection, as you could potentially use the results to find new biomarkers for severe illness," Sorensen added.Source: IANS