Immune Cell in Blood may Increase Severe COVID-19 Risk

T cells are part of the immune system and play an important part in the body's protection against viral infections such as COVID-19. M-MDSCs have been shown to increase in other inflammatory conditions, and their suppressive effect on T cell activity has been established.
The role of M-MDSC in respiratory infections, however, is largely unknown. Since low levels of T cells are a hallmark of COVID-19, it is of interest to understand the role of M-MDSCs in this disease.
The study consisted of 147 patients with mild to fatal COVID-19 who were sampled repeatedly from blood and the respiratory tract. These were then compared with patients with influenza and healthy individuals.
The results showed that patients with severe COVID-19 have significantly elevated levels of M-MDSCs in blood compared with milder cases and healthy individuals.
COVID-19 patients had fewer T cells in blood than healthy subjects, and they showed signs of impaired function.
The analysis also showed that the levels of M-MDSCs early in the course of disease seemed to reflect subsequent disease severity.
"There is also a strong clinical connection, as you could potentially use the results to find new biomarkers for severe illness," Sorensen added.
Source: IANS