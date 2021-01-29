by Angela Mohan on  January 29, 2021 at 3:01 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Immune Cell in Blood may Increase Severe COVID-19 Risk
Patients with severe COVID-19 have increased levels of myeloid-derived suppressor cells in the blood, according to the study published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation.

"Our results help increase the understanding of what causes severe COVID-19 and is an important piece of the puzzle in understanding the connection between the early, innate immune system, which includes M-MDSC, and the later, adaptive immune system, which includes T cells," said researcher Anna Smed Sorensen from Karolinska Institutet.

T cells are part of the immune system and play an important part in the body's protection against viral infections such as COVID-19. M-MDSCs have been shown to increase in other inflammatory conditions, and their suppressive effect on T cell activity has been established.


The role of M-MDSC in respiratory infections, however, is largely unknown. Since low levels of T cells are a hallmark of COVID-19, it is of interest to understand the role of M-MDSCs in this disease.

The study consisted of 147 patients with mild to fatal COVID-19 who were sampled repeatedly from blood and the respiratory tract. These were then compared with patients with influenza and healthy individuals.

The results showed that patients with severe COVID-19 have significantly elevated levels of M-MDSCs in blood compared with milder cases and healthy individuals.

COVID-19 patients had fewer T cells in blood than healthy subjects, and they showed signs of impaired function.

The analysis also showed that the levels of M-MDSCs early in the course of disease seemed to reflect subsequent disease severity.

"There is also a strong clinical connection, as you could potentially use the results to find new biomarkers for severe illness," Sorensen added.



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

COVID-19 Pandemic Has Big Impact on Heart Disease
Heart disease remains the leading cause of death globally, and health experts warn that the broad influence of the COVID-19 pandemic will likely continue to extend that ranking for years to come.
READ MORE
Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation
Blood in stools results from bleeding that arises from any part of the digestive tract. Causes of blood in stools are hemorrhoids, diverticulosis, colorectal cancer, gastric cancer.
READ MORE
Bombay Blood Group
Bombay blood group is a rare blood type in which the people have an H antigen deficiency. They can receive or donate blood only with other individuals with the same blood group.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Myasthenia Gravis
Myasthenia gravis is the commonest disorder of neuromuscular transmission. Autoimmune myasthenia gravis needs to be distinguished from congenital myasthenic syndromes.
READ MORE
Thalassemia
Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to produce abnormal hemoglobin.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

More News on:

ThalassemiaParkinsons Disease Surgical TreatmentMyasthenia GravisBlood in Stools - Symptom EvaluationBombay Blood GroupCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake