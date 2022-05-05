Amazing True Story: Young Man Who Drank Shigella Bacteria Smoothie

When you are nursing an upset stomach, you are advised to avoid dairy products, spicy food, and eatables that are not easily digestible. This is how we all deal with diarrhea, and most people would refrain from drinks and foods that can further worsen their stomach condition. Everyone except a young man named, Jake Eberts.



He voluntarily drank a shot glass filled with a milkshake laced with Shigella bacteria (poop bacteria) that he knew would give him a life-threatening case of diarrhea.

Story of Jake Eberts

Jake Eberts, aged 26 years, was participating in the research held by the University of Maryland, and had to drink while participating in a 11-day vaccine trial at the University of Maryland, where 16 healthy adults were given the bacteria-laced (poop bacteria) smoothie.