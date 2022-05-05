Amazing True Story: Young Man Who Drank Shigella Bacteria Smoothie

When you are nursing an upset stomach, you are advised to avoid dairy products, spicy food, and eatables that are not easily digestible. This is how we all deal with diarrhea, and most people would refrain from drinks and foods that can further worsen their stomach condition. Everyone except a young man named, Jake Eberts.
He voluntarily drank a shot glass filled with a milkshake laced with Shigella bacteria (poop bacteria) that he knew would give him a life-threatening case of diarrhea.
Story of Jake EbertsJake Eberts, aged 26 years, was participating in the research held by the University of Maryland, and had to drink while participating in a 11-day vaccine trial at the University of Maryland, where 16 healthy adults were given the bacteria-laced (poop bacteria) smoothie.
He wrote in a post that all participants received two injections, one each in February and March, before the inpatient stay.
Eberts said that the trial resulted in the "worst eight hours of my life" — but he would do it all again, only if he was paid. And the University of Maryland agreed to give him US$ 7,000 (Rs. 5,34,943.50).
"I don't want to make myself out to be Mother Teresa here — would not have done this for free. It's a big ask to ask someone to get dysentery," Jack told Insider.
Truth About Shigella BacteriaShigella bacteria are the second leading cause of death from diarrhea, number one being rotavirus, for which vaccines are available. People get this disease by drinking contaminated water, eating poorly prepared food, or even after coming into contact with someone's infected feces.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that Shigella bacteria cause 600,000 deaths a year worldwide. As of now, there is no vaccine available to treat the bacteria that causes the misery. And this trial of poop bacteria or smoothie has been conducted to invent a vaccine and to provide a remedy from the deadly bacteria.
