Medindia
Bill Gates Warns of More Fatal COVID Variant

by Colleen Fleiss on May 5, 2022 at 12:06 AM
Bill Gates Warns of More Fatal COVID Variant

Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates has warned that the COVID pandemic is far from over, with the most destructive remaining yet to unfold.

He warned of the likelihood of an even more fatal and transmissive variant of Covid, the Financial Times reported.

COVID-19: Diet Plan and Lifestyle Modifications for the Unlock Phase
COVID-19: Diet Plan and Lifestyle Modifications for the Unlock Phase
 Healthy eating habits and adherence to physical activity are required during COVID-19 lockdown. WHO has prepared a set of general tips that you could follow during the lockdown to stay fit and healthy.
Gates stated that even though he does not want to sound gloomy, yet the risk of a more virulent variant is more than 5 per cent.

"We're still at risk of this pandemic generating a variant that would be even more transmissive and even more fatal," he was quoted as saying.

"It's not likely, I don't want to be a voice of doom and gloom, but it's way above a 5 per cent risk that this pandemic, we haven't even seen the worst of it," he added.
COVID in Children
COVID in Children
 Covid-19 virus has affected many children during the second wave. Many factors play a role in COVID in children and the management of COVID in children. Therefore, it is highly essential for parents to know and understand the symptoms in children.
Global Threat Posed by COVID-19 Virus

In 2015, he first cautioned publicly that the "world was not ready for the inevitable next pandemic" and that viruses, not war, pose the greatest risk of "global catastrophe".

He has urged for the creation of a team of international experts ranging from epidemiologists to computer modellers to quickly spot global health threats and improve coordination between the countries. According to him, this would cost around $1bn, which would be managed by the World Health Organisation (WHO), the report said.

Amid the war between Russia and Ukraine, Gates urged global leaders not to lose sight of the health crisis. He called for greater investment to prevent future pandemics. He also argued for an urgent need for longer-lasting vaccines that blocked infection, stressing that the current pandemic still posed a threat.

Source: IANS
Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)
 Coronavirus is a large positive-strand RNA virus that is surrounded by a protein envelope. The virus obtains its name from the S protein spikes on its surface, which resemble a crown. The overall pattern of increasing coronavirus cases is shown to spike up with the "second wave" of COVID-19. With spiking effects of the second wave of follow COVID-appropriate safety practices like wearing
Severe COVID-19 can Age Your Brain by 20 Years
Severe COVID-19 can Age Your Brain by 20 Years
 Inadequate oxygen supply to the brain, clotting, microscopic bleeds, and direct viral infection could cause cognitive impairment in COVID-19 survivors.
