Bill Gates Warns of More Fatal COVID Variant

Global Threat Posed by COVID-19 Virus

"We're still at risk of this pandemic generating a variant that would be even more transmissive and even more fatal," he was quoted as saying."It's not likely, I don't want to be a voice of doom and gloom, but it's way above a 5 per cent risk that this pandemic, we haven't even seen the worst of it," he added.In 2015, he first cautioned publicly that the "world was not ready for the inevitable next pandemic" and that viruses, not war, pose the greatest risk of "global catastrophe".He has urged for the creation of a team of international experts ranging from epidemiologists to computer modellers to quickly spot global health threats and improve coordination between the countries. According to him, this would cost around $1bn, which would be managed by the World Health Organisation (WHO), the report said.Amid the war between Russia and Ukraine, Gates urged global leaders not to lose sight of the health crisis. He called for greater investment to prevent future pandemics. He also argued for an urgent need for longer-lasting vaccines that blocked infection, stressing that the current pandemic still posed a threat.Source: IANS