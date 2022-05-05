Bill Gates Warns of More Fatal COVID Variant

Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates has warned that the COVID pandemic is far from over, with the most destructive remaining yet to unfold.
He warned of the likelihood of an even more fatal and transmissive variant of Covid, the Financial Times reported.
Gates stated that even though he does not want to sound gloomy, yet the risk of a more virulent variant is more than 5 per cent.
"It's not likely, I don't want to be a voice of doom and gloom, but it's way above a 5 per cent risk that this pandemic, we haven't even seen the worst of it," he added.
Global Threat Posed by COVID-19 VirusIn 2015, he first cautioned publicly that the "world was not ready for the inevitable next pandemic" and that viruses, not war, pose the greatest risk of "global catastrophe".
He has urged for the creation of a team of international experts ranging from epidemiologists to computer modellers to quickly spot global health threats and improve coordination between the countries. According to him, this would cost around $1bn, which would be managed by the World Health Organisation (WHO), the report said.
Amid the war between Russia and Ukraine, Gates urged global leaders not to lose sight of the health crisis. He called for greater investment to prevent future pandemics. He also argued for an urgent need for longer-lasting vaccines that blocked infection, stressing that the current pandemic still posed a threat.
Source: IANS