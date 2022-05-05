About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Combining Medications With Ibuprofen Injures Kidneys

by Angela Mohan on May 5, 2022 at 11:57 AM
Font : A-A+

Combining Medications With Ibuprofen Injures Kidneys

Combination of diuretics, antihypertensives and painkillers can cause acute kidney injury in patients with certain medical profiles, as per the team of researchers at the University of Waterloo.

Diuretics and RSA inhibitors (antihypertensives) are commonly prescribed together for people with hypertension and are available under various pharmaceutical brand names. Painkillers such as ibuprofen are available over-the-counter in most pharmacies and stores in popular brands.

Acute Renal Failure
Acute Renal Failure
 Acute renal failure is the sudden cessation of the functioning of kidneys, that can be due to reduced renal blood flow, damage to renal tissues.
Advertisement


"It's not that everyone who happens to take this combination of drugs is going to have problems," said Anita Layton, professor of applied mathematics at Waterloo and Canada 150 Research Chair in mathematical biology and medicine. "But the research shows it's enough of a problem that you should exercise caution."

Computer-simulated drug trials can quickly produce results that would take much longer in human clinical trials

.

Layton and her team use mathematics and computer science to give medical practitioners a head start with issues like drug complications.
Advertisement

The research, in this case, can also speak directly to the many people who are taking drugs for hypertension and may reach for a painkiller with ibuprofen without giving it much thought.

"Diuretics are a family of drugs that make the body hold less water," Layton said. "Being dehydrated is a major factor in acute kidney injury, and then the RAS inhibitor and ibuprofen hit the kidney with this triple whammy. If you happen to be on these hypertension drugs and need a painkiller, consider acetaminophen instead."



Source: Medindia
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Media Violence and its Effect on a Child's Mental Health
Media Violence and its Effect on a Child's Mental Health
Did the Origin of Life on Earth Come from Outer Space?
Did the Origin of Life on Earth Come from Outer Space?
Women's Eye Health and Safety Month — April 2022
Women's Eye Health and Safety Month — April 2022
View all
Recommended Reading
CostochondritisCostochondritis
Drug ToxicityDrug Toxicity
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Drug Toxicity Costochondritis 

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood Pressure Calculator Vent Forte (Theophylline) The Essence of Yoga Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Noscaphene (Noscapine) A-Z Drug Brands in India Post-Nasal Drip Selfie Addiction Calculator Blood - Sugar Chart Sanatogen

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close