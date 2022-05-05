Combining Medications With Ibuprofen Injures Kidneys

Combination of diuretics, antihypertensives and painkillers can cause acute kidney injury in patients with certain medical profiles, as per the team of researchers at the University of Waterloo.



Diuretics and RSA inhibitors (antihypertensives) are commonly prescribed together for people with hypertension and are available under various pharmaceutical brand names. Painkillers such as ibuprofen are available over-the-counter in most pharmacies and stores in popular brands.