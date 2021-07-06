by Hannah Joy on  June 7, 2021 at 7:40 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Alarming Increase in Mexican Covid-19 Mutation
New coronavirus mutation called the T478K is spreading across Mexico and has also been found in Europe, reveals a new study.

The team, from the Department of Pharmacy and Biotechnology of the University of Bologna, found the variant after analyzing more than one million SARS-CoV-2 genome sequences from the open-access database GISAID (Global Initiative on Sharing Avian Influenza Data) until April 27, 2021.

T478K was detected in 11,435 samples. "We show that T478K has appeared and risen in frequency since January 2021, predominantly in Mexico and the United States, but we could also detect it in several European countries," the researchers wrote in the Journal of Medical Virology.


An analysis of more than 820,000 SARS-CoV-2 genomic sequences deposited up till March 26, 2021, by the same researchers and uploaded to the preprint server bioRxiv, detected T478K mutation in 4,214 samples.

This is double the number of samples that presented the same variant just a month earlier. Such an increase since the beginning of 2021 is alarming, the researchers said.

In the new paper, the team found that T478K spreads evenly across males and females and age ranges. This variant represents 52.8 per cent of all sequenced coronaviruses in Mexico, whereas in the US it shows up only in 2.7 per cent of the sequenced samples.

In Europe, the "Mexican variant" spread feebly in Germany, Sweden, and Switzerland.

In Italy it is virtually non-existent with only 4 reported cases.

"This variant has been increasingly spreading among people in North America, particularly in Mexico. To date, this variant covers more than 50 per cent of the existing viruses in this area. The rate and speed of the spread recall those of the 'British variant'", said Federico Giorgi, Professor at the varsity's Department of Pharmacy and Biotechnology.

T478K mutation was earlier identified in the Delta variant and in the B.1.1.519 lineage.

T478K was also present in around 65 percent of occurrences in variant B.1.1.222, first detected in Mexico last year and associated with higher infectivity.

Viruses constantly change through mutation. A variant has one or more mutations that differentiate it from other variants in circulation.

Similar to other strains, the T478K is present in the spike protein that is responsible for the interaction with the human receptor ACE2. Coronaviruses attach to this receptor to infect cells, thus spreading the infection with more efficacy.

Researchers tested the action of T478K Spike protein within silico simulations and found out that this mutated protein can alter the superficial electrostatic charge.

Consequently, it can change not only the interaction with the ACE2 human protein but also with the antibodies of the immune system and thus hinder drug efficacy.



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Indian, UK COVID Variants Detected in S.Africa
In South Africa, fifteen cases of the Indian and British Covid-19 variants have been detected, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said.
READ MORE
Oracle, Oxford Join Hands to Identify COVID Variants
Cloud major Oracle and the Oxford University have developed a new tool that helps medical communities and governments to identify and act fast on the more infectious variants of Covid-19.
READ MORE
Moderna's Booster Shot Effective Against COVID Variants
Third booster shot of US pharmaceutical Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine can rapidly increase the level of antibodies in previously inoculated people.
READ MORE
Monoclonal Antibody Cocktail Developed to Block COVID Variants
A new monoclonal antibody cocktail developed to neutralize the COVID-19 virus is effective against all known strains, or variants, of the virus, including those detected in the UK and Brazil.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
McArdle Disease
McArdle disease is a genetic disorder in which the body cannot breakdown glycogen in the muscles. It also known as McArdle syndrome or Glycogen storage disease type V (GSD-V).
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

More News on:

McArdle DiseaseCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake