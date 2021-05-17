by Colleen Fleiss on  May 17, 2021 at 10:45 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Oracle, Oxford Join Hands to Identify COVID Variants
Cloud major Oracle and the Oxford University have developed a new tool that helps medical communities and governments to identify and act fast on the more infectious variants of Covid-19.

"This powerful new tool will enable public health scientists in research establishments, public health agencies, healthcare services, and diagnostic companies around the world to help further understanding of infectious diseases, starting with coronavirus," said Derrick Crook, Professor of Microbiology in the Nuffield Department of Medicine at the University of Oxford, in a statement.

"The Global Pathogen Analysis System will help to establish a global common standard for assembling and analysing this new virus, as well as other microbial threats to public health. This adds a new dimension in our ability to process pathogen data," he added.


First used for tuberculosis, SP3 has been repurposed to unify, standardise, analyse, and compare sequence data of SARS-CoV-2, yielding annotated genomic sequences and identifying new variants and those of concern.

The SP3 system will now deliver comprehensive and standardised results of Covid-19 analyses within minutes of submission on an international scale. The results will be shared with countries around the globe in a secure environment.

"The opportunity of applying systematic examination for genetic variants in a range of pathogens will have major benefits for global public health," said Sir John Bell, Regius Professor of Medicine at the University of Oxford.

Coupled with the extensive machine learning capabilities in the Oracle Cloud, collaborating scientists, researchers, and governments worldwide can process, analyse, visualise, and act on a wide collection of Covid-19 pathogen data for the first time.

This includes identifying variants of interest and their potential impact on vaccine and treatment effectiveness. For example, analytics dashboards in the system will show which specific strains are spreading more quickly than others and whether genetic features contribute to increased transmissibility and vaccine escape.

Already, Oxford has processed half the world's SARS-CoV-2 sequences, more than 500,000 in total.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Mucormycosis (Black Fungal Disease)
Mucormycosis is spread by spores from the black fungus, Mycormycetes. It mainly affects people with a weak immune system and attacks the lungs and other organs of the body. It is also known as Black Fungal Disease.
READ MORE
Fluvoxamine: An OCD Drug can Prevent Covid-19 Patients from Hospitalization
Fluvoxamine has been proven among one such drug that could be used to treat COVID-19. Dozens of COVID patients showed no clinical deterioration in their symptoms when treated with a drug, fluvoxamine.
READ MORE
Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Coronavirus is a large positive-strand RNA virus that is surrounded by a protein envelope. The virus obtains its name from the S protein spikes on its surface, which resemble a crown. The overall pattern of increasing coronavirus cases is shown to ...
READ MORE
Hypertension Patients Should be More Careful of COVID-19
As hypertension is one of the most common comorbidity among COVID-19 patients, health experts on Sunday emphasized that they should be more cautious and take adequate measures.
READ MORE
Ganglion Cysts - Ganglion Wrist
Ganglion cysts are a common mass or lump that usually occur in the hand
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

More News on:

Ganglion Cysts - Ganglion WristNeck Cracking