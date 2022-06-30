Air Pollution May Up Multimorbidity Risk

Exposure to air pollution can increase the risk of having a cluster of multiple chronic diseases, reveals a new study.



The new study was published this week in the open-access journal PLOS Global Public Health by Kai Hu of the University of St. Andrews, UK, and colleagues.



Previous studies have provided abundant evidence on the association between air pollution and individual chronic diseases. Although chronic diseases tend to cluster due to shared biological or environmental risk factors, there has been a limited understanding of how air pollution might promote the accumulation of multiple chronic diseases.



Link Between Air Pollution and Multiple Chronic Diseases

In the new study, the researchers used data on 19,098 respondents of the China Health and Retirement Longitudinal Study (CHARLS) surveys from 2011 to 2015, as well as historical satellite data on PM2.5 exposure over 15 years. Participants were people aged 45 to 85 from 125 cities across China.