About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

ChatGPT Saves a Reddit User by Indentifying Rhabdomyolysis

by Swethapriya Sampath on Jan 20 2025 6:11 PM

ChatGPT helped a Reddit user identify rhabdomyolysis, leading to timely medical intervention and highlighting AI's potential in healthcare diagnostics.

ChatGPT Saves a Reddit User by Indentifying Rhabdomyolysis
Rhabdomyolysis is a rare and serious medical condition caused by the rapid breakdown of muscle tissues due to an injury or underlying health condition.
A Reddit user shared a story about how ChatGPT helped save his life by identifying rhabdomylosis. After doing a simple set of workouts like pushups, squats, and planks, the man experienced extreme soreness and fatigue, describing it as feeling like he had been hit by a bus.

Intensive Care Unit Acquired Weakness (ICUAW)
Intensive Care Unit Acquired Weakness (ICUAW)
Intensive Care Unit Acquired Weakness (ICUAW) affects critically ill patients on prolonged ICU stay, which is associated with significant morbidity and mortality.
His coffee intake was high and he was dehydrated. But he rested for a while and rehydrated his body. However, his symptoms persisted for two days. So, he searched for his symptoms in ChatGPT.

How ChatGPT Saved a Man’s Life

The chatbot analyzed his symptoms and suggested he might have "moderate to severe Rhabdomyolysis.” The condition releases muscle fibers into the bloodstream after an injury or excessive exercise without rest. It can damage the kidneys and lead to life-threatening complications. He researched further and went to the hospital. The doctors his diagnosis through lab tests.

He was immediately hospitalized and was under observation for a week. He says “ChatGPT even helped me understand my lab results, and its analysis matched what the doctors told me. I knew what was happening even before the medical team officially explained it.”

Could Calcium Blockers Reverse Myotonic Dystrophy Weakness?
Could Calcium Blockers Reverse Myotonic Dystrophy Weakness?
Calcium channel blockers display promise as a potential therapy for myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1).
The man’s story made many other Reddit users share their experience with ChatGPT and how it helped them with their medical conditions. One user said ChatGPT helped save their cat's life by identifying high blood pressure as the cause of their pet’s symptoms, which their vet had misdiagnosed as blood clots.

Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare

AI tools like ChatGPT are becoming valuable in healthcare. By offering quick insights and diagnostic suggestions, AI helps individuals to seek medical help at early stages, potentially saving lives. The man took this to social media and expressed his gratitude to the saying, “Thanks, ChatGPT! I see stories about AI saving lives, but I never thought I’d be one of them.”

Advertisement
Does Vitamin D Deficiency Cause Muscle Weakness
Does Vitamin D Deficiency Cause Muscle Weakness
Can low vitamin D levels cause muscle weakness? Yes, improper absorption of calcium and phosphorus in the body increases the risk of muscle weakness.
Stories like this highlight the potential of AI in improving health outcomes, making complex medical information accessible, and offering timely advice in critical situations. However, experts suggest that AI should be used as an opinion and not replace professional medical care.



Advertisement
How Brain Inflammation After Infections Triggers Muscle Weakness
How Brain Inflammation After Infections Triggers Muscle Weakness
Key targets for preventing or treating muscle weakness linked to brain inflammation have been identified
Source-Medindia


Latest General Health News
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education