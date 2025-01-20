ChatGPT Saves a Reddit User by Indentifying Rhabdomyolysis

ChatGPT helped a Reddit user identify rhabdomyolysis, leading to timely medical intervention and highlighting AI's potential in healthcare diagnostics.
Rhabdomyolysis is a rare and serious medical condition caused by the rapid breakdown of muscle tissues due to an injury or underlying health condition. A Reddit user shared a story about how ChatGPT helped save his life by identifying rhabdomylosis. After doing a simple set of workouts like pushups, squats, and planks, the man experienced extreme soreness and fatigue, describing it as feeling like he had been hit by a bus.
‘A man turns to ChatGPT and identifies a rare medical condition called #rhabdomyolysis. #exerciseinjury #AI #medindia ’His coffee intake was high and he was dehydrated. But he rested for a while and rehydrated his body. However, his symptoms persisted for two days. So, he searched for his symptoms in ChatGPT.
How ChatGPT Saved a Man’s LifeThe chatbot analyzed his symptoms and suggested he might have "moderate to severe Rhabdomyolysis.” The condition releases muscle fibers into the bloodstream after an injury or excessive exercise without rest. It can damage the kidneys and lead to life-threatening complications. He researched further and went to the hospital. The doctors his diagnosis through lab tests.
He was immediately hospitalized and was under observation for a week. He says “ChatGPT even helped me understand my lab results, and its analysis matched what the doctors told me. I knew what was happening even before the medical team officially explained it.”
The man’s story made many other Reddit users share their experience with ChatGPT and how it helped them with their medical conditions. One user said ChatGPT helped save their cat's life by identifying high blood pressure as the cause of their pet’s symptoms, which their vet had misdiagnosed as blood clots.
Artificial Intelligence in HealthcareAI tools like ChatGPT are becoming valuable in healthcare. By offering quick insights and diagnostic suggestions, AI helps individuals to seek medical help at early stages, potentially saving lives. The man took this to social media and expressed his gratitude to the saying, “Thanks, ChatGPT! I see stories about AI saving lives, but I never thought I’d be one of them.”
