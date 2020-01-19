medindia

AI can Turn Low-quality Brain Scans into 'super-resolution' MRIs

by Iswarya on  January 19, 2020 at 1:24 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm can increase the quality of brain images gathered through magnetic resonance imaging exams, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Neurocomputing.
AI can Turn Low-quality Brain Scans into 'super-resolution' MRIs
AI can Turn Low-quality Brain Scans into 'super-resolution' MRIs

This new model manages to increase image quality from low resolution to high resolution without distorting the patients' brain structures, using a deep learning artificial neural network -a model that is based on the functioning of the human brain- that "learns" this process.

Show Full Article


"Deep learning is based on very large neural networks, and so is its capacity to learn, reaching the complexity and abstraction of a brain," explains researcher Karl Thurnhofer, main author of this study, who adds that thanks to this technique, the activity of identification can be performed alone, without supervision; an identification effort that the human eye would not be capable of doing.

This study represents a scientific breakthrough, since the algorithm developed by the UMA yields more accurate results in less time, with clear benefits for patients. "So far, the acquisition of quality brain images has depended on the time the patient remained immobilized in the scanner; with our method, image processing is carried out later on the computer", explains Thurnhofer.

According to the experts, the results will enable specialists to identify brain-related pathologies, like physical injuries, cancer or language disorders, among others, with increased accuracy and definition, because image details are thinner, thus avoiding the performance of additional tests when diagnoses are uncertain.

Nowadays, the ICAI Group of the UMA, led by Professor Ezequiel López, co-author of this study, is a benchmark for neurocomputing, computational learning, and artificial intelligence. The Professors of the Department of Computer Science and Programming Languages Enrique Domínguez and Rafael Luque, as well as researcher Núria Roé-Vellvé, have also participated in this study.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Recommended Reading

Artificial intelligence in Healthcare

Artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare is the discipline using data intensive computer based solutions to improve patient care and outcome.

Kidney Diseases Can Now Easily Diagnosed Using Artificial Intelligence

Artificial intelligence could be used to analyze data, identify patterns, and give calculated outputs, and it can now be utilized to diagnose kidney diseases.

Artificial Intelligence Detects Lung Cancer Before Radiologists

Artificial intelligence (AI)-based deep learning technology can detect lung cancer faster and more accurately than radiologists. This will make lung cancer diagnosis easier and help save many lives.

New Mobile App Uses Artificial Intelligence to Guide Cancer Patients

New mobile app, guided by Artificial Intelligence (AI) offering personalized recommendations to breast cancer patients in rural Georgia has been developed.

AIDS - Initial Theories and Disease Progression

AIDS was first detected in early 1980s, among gays, Haitians and black Africans. HIV is a descendant of a Simian Immunodeficiency Virus.

AIDS / HIV - Treatment

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the treatment for AIDS/HIV

AIDS/HIV

"AIDS is an epidemic disease, a potentially preventable, deadly infection for which there is no cure, no vaccine, and it is not under control." - National Commission on AIDS, 1993.

AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about HIV Clinical Features

AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology

AIDS or HIV is an epidemic disease, a potentially deadly infection that can be prevented with precautions. AIDS/HIV symptoms manifest long after the actual infection occurs.

AIDS/HIV - Health Education

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about AIDS information and health education.

AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the prevention for AIDS/HIV

Oral Health And AIDS

AIDS has taken on massive proportions in modern times. It is estimated that over 15 million people are suffering from the disease and many more are harboring the dreaded Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are correctable to an extent.

More News on:

Oral Health And AIDSParkinsons DiseaseAIDS/HIVAIDS/HIV - EpidemiologyAIDS/HIV - Clinical FeaturesAIDS/HIV - Health EducationAIDS/HIV - Prevention And TransmissionAIDS / HIV - TreatmentAIDS/HIV- Lab Tests and FaqsAIDS - Initial Theories and Disease Progression
Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Cervical Cancer Awareness Month: Get Screened, Be Vaccinated

Lymphedema

Zika Virus Could Help Treat Brain Cancer: Here's How
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive