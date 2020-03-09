by Samhita Vitta on  September 3, 2020 at 2:23 PM Medical Gadgets
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

AI can Predict Future Pregnancy Complications
Artificial intelligence can be used to scan images of placenta and predict diseased placenta. Once preeclampsia is identified, the mother can be treated to avoid pregnancy complications in the future.

After a baby is born, doctors sometimes examine the placenta--the organ that links the mother to the baby--for features that indicate health risks in any future pregnancies. Unfortunately, this is a time-consuming process that must be performed by a specialist, so most placentas go unexamined after the birth.

Empowering Better Health

A team of researchers from Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) and the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) report the development of a machine learning approach to examine placenta slides in the American Journal of Pathology, published by Elsevier, so more women can be informed of their health risks.


One reason placentas are examined is to look for a type of blood vessel lesions called decidual vasculopathy (DV). These indicate the mother is at risk for preeclampsia--a complication that can be fatal to the mother and baby--in any future pregnancies.

Once detected, preeclampsia can be treated, so there is considerable benefit from identifying at-risk mothers before symptoms appear. However, although there are hundreds of blood vessels in a single slide, only one diseased vessel is needed to indicate risk.

"Pathologists train for years to be able to find disease in these images, but there are so many pregnancies going through the hospital system that they don't have time to inspect every placenta," said Daniel Clymer, PhD, alumnus, Department of Mechanical Engineering, CMU, Pittsburgh, PA, USA.

"Our algorithm helps pathologists know which images they should focus on by scanning an image, locating blood vessels, and finding patterns of the blood vessels that identify DV."

Machine learning works by "training" the computer to recognize certain features in data files. In this case, the data file is an image of a thin slice of a placenta sample.

Researchers show the computer various images and indicate whether the placenta is diseased or healthy. After sufficient training, the computer is able to identify diseased lesions on its own.

It is quite difficult for a computer to simply look at a large picture and classify it, so the team introduced a novel approach through which the computer follows a series of steps to make the task more manageable.

First, the computer detects all blood vessels in an image. Each blood vessel can then be considered individually, creating smaller data packets for analysis.

The computer will then access each blood vessel and determine if it should be deemed diseased or healthy.

At this stage, the algorithm also considers features of the pregnancy, such as gestational age, birth weight, and any conditions the mother might have.

If there are any diseased blood vessels, then the picture--and therefore the placenta--is marked as diseased.

The UPMC team provided the de-identified placenta images for training the algorithm.

"This algorithm isn't going to replace a pathologist anytime soon," Dr. Clymer explained. "The goal here is that this type of algorithm might be able to help speed up the process by flagging regions of the image where the pathologist should take a closer look."

"This is a beautiful collaboration between engineering and medicine as each brings expertise to the table that, when combined, creates novel findings that can help so many individuals," added lead investigators Jonathan Cagan, PhD, and Philip LeDuc, PhD, professors of mechanical engineering at CMU, Pittsburgh, PA, USA.

"As healthcare increasingly embraces the role of artificial intelligence, it is important that doctors partner early on with computer scientists and engineers so that we can design and develop the right tools for the job to positively impact patient outcomes," noted co-author Liron Pantanowitz, MBBCh, formerly vice chair for pathology informatics at UPMC, Pittsburgh, PA, USA.

"This partnership between CMU and UPMC is a perfect example of what can be accomplished when this happens."



Source: Newswise

Recommended Reading

Managing Crohn's Disease During Pregnancy
Women with Crohn's disease need to consult a doctor at the time of contraception. Complications in pregnancy can be avoided as long as the disease is in a check with proper medications.
READ MORE
COVID-19 and Pregnancy: What Women Need to Know
Pregnant women should practice public health measures that have been recommended and be mindful about whom they are exposed to. They should take extra precautions to safeguard their health and that of their child's.
READ MORE
Diabetes During Pregnancy May Up Risk of Heart Disease in Children
Children born to diabetic mothers exhibit increased rates of early-onset heart disease, depending on the extent of exposure to diabetes in the uterus. It could be prevented by treating diabetic women before pregnancy.
READ MORE
Simple Tips for Pregnant Women during COVID-19 Pandemic
COVID-19 Pandemic: Staying at home can help pregnant moms to avoid coronavirus infection safely. However, telemedicine can minimize unnecessary travel to the hospital and help expecting moms to stay in touch with their physicians.
READ MORE
AIDS/HIV
"AIDS is an epidemic disease, a potentially preventable, deadly infection for which there is no cure, no vaccine, and it is not under control." - National Commission on AIDS, 1993.
READ MORE
AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about HIV Clinical Features
READ MORE
AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology
AIDS or HIV is an epidemic disease, a potentially deadly infection that can be prevented with precautions. AIDS/HIV symptoms manifest long after the actual infection occurs.
READ MORE
AIDS/HIV - Health Education
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about AIDS information and health education.
READ MORE
Home Pregnancy Test
A home pregnancy test is a test done to find out if one is pregnant or not in the relative comforts of the home.
READ MORE
Oral Health And AIDS
AIDS has taken on massive proportions in modern times. It is estimated that over 15 million people are suffering from the disease and many more are harboring the dreaded Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).
READ MORE
Pregnancy
Detailed look at Early pregnancy Symptoms and easy health solutions during 1st, 2nd and 3rd trimester of pregnancy. With an addition of an online pregnancy due date calculator.
READ MORE
Psychological Changes In Pregnancy
Pregnancy is an experience of growth, change, enrichment and challenge. During the 40 weeks of pregnancy, the expectant mother will go through several physical and emotional changes.
READ MORE
Trimester of pregnancy
Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about confirmation of pregnancy in first trimester
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

More News on:

Oral Health And AIDSTrimester of pregnancyPregnancy and ExerciseHome Pregnancy TestPregnancyAIDS/HIVPsychological Changes In PregnancyAIDS/HIV - EpidemiologyAIDS/HIV - Clinical FeaturesAIDS/HIV - Health Education