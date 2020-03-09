AI can Predict Future Pregnancy Complications

One reason placentas are examined is to look for a type of blood vessel lesions called decidual vasculopathy (DV). These indicate the mother is at risk for preeclampsia--a complication that can be fatal to the mother and baby--in any future pregnancies.Once detected, preeclampsia can be treated, so there is considerable benefit from identifying at-risk mothers before symptoms appear. However, although there are hundreds of blood vessels in a single slide, only one diseased vessel is needed to indicate risk.said Daniel Clymer, PhD, alumnus, Department of Mechanical Engineering, CMU, Pittsburgh, PA, USA.Machine learning works by "training" the computer to recognize certain features in data files. In this case, the data file is an image of a thin slice of a placenta sample.Researchers show the computer various images and indicate whether the placenta is diseased or healthy. After sufficient training, the computer is able to identify diseased lesions on its own.It is quite difficult for a computer to simply look at a large picture and classify it, so the team introduced a novel approach through which the computer follows a series of steps to make the task more manageable.First, the computer detects all blood vessels in an image. Each blood vessel can then be considered individually, creating smaller data packets for analysis.The computer will then access each blood vessel and determine if it should be deemed diseased or healthy.At this stage, the algorithm also considers features of the pregnancy, such as gestational age, birth weight, and any conditions the mother might have.If there are any diseased blood vessels, then the picture--and therefore the placenta--is marked as diseased.The UPMC team provided the de-identified placenta images for training the algorithm.Dr. Clymer explained.added lead investigators Jonathan Cagan, PhD, and Philip LeDuc, PhD, professors of mechanical engineering at CMU, Pittsburgh, PA, USA.noted co-author Liron Pantanowitz, MBBCh, formerly vice chair for pathology informatics at UPMC, Pittsburgh, PA, USA.Source: Newswise