Diabetes During Pregnancy May Up Risk of Heart Disease in Children

or CVD were more prone to develop these diseases.
The research team investigated whether there was a causal link
between these two observations, in which case, effective prevention
and treatment of diabetes
in women of childbearing age would be
highly beneficial. These health-promoting measures
would not only benefit expectant mothers, but also reduce the risk of occurrence of diabetes
and CVD in their
children
in the long run.
Background
of the Study
There has been a
dramatic increase in the incidence of diabetes in
pregnant women
throughout the globe. Children born to these mothers
are more likely to develop diabetes and CVD complications such as high blood pressure
and heart problems at a
much earlier age. However, it is not known whether or to what extent, in utero
exposure to diabetes, increases the
incidence of these health complications in newborns. The present study
attempted to address these aspects.
Key
Features of the Study
The study aimed to
determine the association between diabetes in women - before and during
pregnancy - and early-onset of diabetes and CVD in children
born to
these mothers.
The main features
of the study are highlighted below:
- Data was extracted from the National Registry of
Denmark between 1977 and 2016
- Health data of more than 2.4 million children born
without congenital heart disease were included in the
study
- The children and young adults were segregated into
the following groups:
- Childhood Group - Below the age of 20 years
- Early Adulthood Group - Between 20 to 40 years of
age
- Diabetes in women was categorized
into the following groups:
- Major influential factors that were taken into
account included the following:
- Duration of follow-up was from childhood up to 40
years
Key
Findings of the Study
- Children of diabetic mothers had 29 percent
increased rates of early-onset CVD than those of
non-diabetic mothers - Cumulative Risk: 17.8 percent vs. 13.1 percent
- Children of diabetic mothers had higher rates of
the following types of CVD:
- Increased rates of CVD was observed in both the age
groups - childhood and early adulthood
- The rates of CVD did not depend on the type of
diabetes - pregestational or gestational
- The rates of CVD were similar for both Type-1 and Type-2 diabetes
- Children of mothers with concurrent diabetes and
CVD had the highest rates of early-onset CVD than
those of mothers with only diabetes
Strengths
of the Study
The major strengths
of the study include the following:
- Large sample size - 2.4 million
- Long follow-up period - 40 years
- Highly robust results - Didn't vary even after
stringent analysis
Limitations
of the Study
Since the study was
observational in nature, the exact cause of the increased rates of CVD
could not be established, despite the adjustment of a variety of variables. Moreover, unmeasured factors could
also have influenced the study results.
Future
Plans
The research team plans to carry out
studies that will measure
the degree of glycemic (blood glucose) control
in pregnant mothers
and its influence on the incidence of CVD in the offspring throughout their
lifetime.
Concluding
Remarks
The research team concluded saying: "Our study provides evidence that children
of mothers with diabetes, especially those with a history of CVD or with
diabetic complications, had increased rates of early-onset CVD throughout the early decades
of life."
They add: "These findings
highlight the importance of effective
strategies for screening and preventing diabetes in women of childbearing age."
Funding
Source
The study was funded by multiple
organizations and foundations. These include the Lundbeck Foundation, the
Danish Council for Independent Research, the National Natural Science
Foundation of China, the NIH's National Center for Advancing Translational
Sciences, the NIH's Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health
and Human Development, the Nordic Cancer Union, the Karen Elise Jensens Fond,
and the Novo Nordisk Foundation.
Reference :
- Maternal Diabetes During Pregnancy and Early Onset of Cardiovascular Disease in Offspring: Population Based Cohort Study with 40 years of Follow-up - (https://www.bmj.com/content/367/bmj.l6398)
Source: Medindia