Diabetes During Pregnancy May Up Risk of Heart Disease in Children

Font : A- A+



Highlights:

Children born to pregnant mothers with diabetes are more at risk of developing early-onset cardiovascular diseases (CVD)

Longer duration of exposure of the developing fetus to high blood sugar levels could increase the risk

This could be prevented by treating diabetic women prior to pregnancy Pregnant mothers with diabetes often give birth to children who exhibit increased rates of early-onset cardiovascular diseases (CVD), developing any time between childhood and 40 years of age, reveals a new study from Denmark. Pregnant mothers with diabetes often give birth to children who exhibit increased rates of early-onset cardiovascular diseases (CVD), developing any time between childhood and 40 years of age, reveals a new study from Denmark.

Diabetes During Pregnancy May Up Risk of Heart Disease in Children

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.