Magnetic Resonance Elastography can Detect Epilepsy

Mesial temporal lobe epilepsy is the most common form of epilepsy that is resistant to medication. Unfortunately, current detection methods, which include magnetic resonance imaging, can only visualize the epilepsy-induced changes in the brain after significant damage has occurred.said Graham Huesmann, a neurologist at Carle and a research assistant professor of molecular and integrative physiology, who is a part-time faculty member at the Beckman Institute.MRE uses the MRI scanner to look at the stiffness of brain tissues.said Hillary Schwarb, a Beckman Institute research scientist who also is affiliated with the Interdisciplinary Health Sciences Institute.MRE is already used clinically for the staging of various liver diseases and has replaced invasive liver biopsies.said Aaron Anderson, a Carle Foundation Hospital-Beckman Institute Postdoctoral Fellow.The researchers used MRE to see if there were any changes in the hippocampus.said Brad Sutton, a professor of bioengineering and the technical director of Beckman's Biomedical Imaging Center.Early detection of these changes is critical for the disease, especially because it causes very mild symptoms in the beginning stages.Huesmann said.said Tracey Wszalek, the director of the Biomedical Imaging Center. If the surgery is done too early, it may affect a part of the brain that is still in use. However, if it is done too late, the patients lose their ability to make new memories.The researchers are now focusing on how to optimize the technique and also look at other types of epilepsy.Source: Eurekalert