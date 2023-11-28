About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

AI-aided Home Stethoscope Monitors Asthma

by Hemalatha Manikandan on November 28, 2023 at 1:06 PM
AI-aided Home Stethoscope Monitors Asthma

StethoMe, an AI-based home stethoscope, recorded auscultatory sounds from standard chest locations of asthmatic patients aged under 5 and was analyzed online by physicians. This helped to identify asthma exacerbation at home more effectively compared to other diagnostic methods without requiring hospital visits (1 Trusted Source
Home Monitoring of Asthma Exacerbations in Children and Adults With Use of an AI-Aided Stethoscope

Go to source).

Conventional Methods to Monitor Asthma

Adults and older children with asthma can take objective measures of symptoms such as peak expiratory flow (PEF), the volume of airflow in one forced exhalation, at home. This provides a more complete picture of their disease and helps them detect asthma exacerbations or negative changes to their condition at the onset.

Asthma

Asthma


It''s a lung condition characterized by inflammation of the bronchi and constriction of the airways that result in coughing, wheezing or breathlessness. Allergy and other airway irritants can trigger it
Advertisement


However, a 2022 report by the Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA) identifies continuous respiratory sounds such as wheezes, and rhonchi, as the best indicators of asthma exacerbation, especially in children under 5 years of age.

Assessment of these symptoms, still primarily done by doctors using stethoscopes in face-to-face visits, can be largely subjective, especially when judged by those who are not medical professionals. There is no objective tool currently recommended for parents to monitor their young children's symptoms at home.
Quiz on Asthma

Quiz on Asthma


Introduction: Asthma is a chronic condition in which the airways become narrow and swollen and may produce extra mucus. This can lead to breathing difficulties and trigger coughing. Asthma can be mild sometimes, which affects daily activities. In some cases, it can be serious and life-threatening, and it is called an asthma attack . The quiz on Asthma can be u
Advertisement

Researchers conducted a six-month observational study on 149 home-monitored asthma patients of various ages in Poland. They investigated which symptoms are crucial to measure in detecting exacerbation.

Standard certified medical devices were used to take objective measures of certain asthma symptoms (pulse oximeters for peripheral capillary oxygen saturation, and peak flow meters for expiratory flow) in study participants over five years old but not for participants under 5 years old.

Digital Auscultation To Track Asthma Exacerbations in Young Children

For more subjective, auditory symptoms, a Conformité Européenne-certified StethoMe, an AI-based home stethoscope, recorded auscultatory sounds from standard chest points of all study participants and transferred the sound files to a cell phone app.

The recordings were automatically analyzed by an AI module and the generated results (pathological auscultatory sound intensities, heart rate, respiratory rate, inspiration-to-expiration duration ratio) were displayed in the app.

All data were analyzed by physicians via an online platform to identify exacerbation occurrences. Ultimately, results suggest that, while taking multiple measures is preferable, AI analysis of home stethoscope recordings alone can efficiently detect asthma exacerbation in patients of all ages, including children under 5 years old.

Asthma is the most common chronic childhood disease and is prevalent in adults as well. Although asthma can be controlled with medication, the disease can worsen, and timely identification of asthma exacerbation is essential for proper management and symptom relief.

One way to identify exacerbation is by measuring peak expiratory flow (PEF). Home monitoring tests for PEF are available for adults and school-aged children, though none are currently recommended for children under five years of age. Assessing more subjective, auditory symptoms such as coughing and wheezing, while recommended, is less reliable when done at home.

The results of this study indicate that, while combining multiple measurements of asthma is ideal, the parameters measured by the StethoMe AI-aided home stethoscope can help detect asthma exacerbation more effectively than peak expiratory flow measurements.

For children under 5, an AI-aided home stethoscope could significantly facilitate asthma monitoring by their parents and caregivers.

Reference :
  1. Home Monitoring of Asthma Exacerbations in Children and Adults With Use of an AI-Aided Stethoscope - (https://www.annfammed.org/content/21/6/517)

Source: Eurekalert
Font : A-A+

Respiratory Rate and Breath-Count Calculator

Respiratory Rate and Breath-Count Calculator


Respiratory Rate and Breath-Count Calculator calculates the respiratory rate and number of breaths. More on how breathing exercises and meditation practices are necessary for good health.
Advertisement

Childhood Asthma

Childhood Asthma


Childhood asthma is a condition that affects airways in children and interferes with their daily activities including play, sports, school and sleep.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

Allergy - Symptom Evaluation

Allergy - Symptom Evaluation

An allergic reaction may be mild or severe. It usually involves the skin, respiratory system, eyes, ...
Churg-Strauss Syndrome

Churg-Strauss Syndrome

Churg-Strauss Syndrome is a rare disease characterized by inflammation of blood vessels that can restrict ...
Occupational Asthma

Occupational Asthma

Occupational Asthma (OA) is a lung disorder that occurs due to exposure to toxic substances at the workplace. ...
Remedies for Seasonal Allergy Relief

Remedies for Seasonal Allergy Relief

Understanding the cause and mechanism of seasonal allergy can help in choosing the right treatment. ...
Stay Well This Winter

Stay Well This Winter

Winter is associated with staying huddled indoors, people scurrying home to escape the piercing winter winds ...
Tests for Asthma

Tests for Asthma

Do you find it difficult to breathe especially during the cold weather? You may need to get tested for ...
Wheezing

Wheezing

Wheezing is a sound arising from the airways due to an obstruction or narrowing, which prevents the free flow ...

Latest Respiratory Disease News

Indian Doctors Urge Heightened Surveillance Amid China's Pneumonia Cases

Indian Doctors Urge Heightened Surveillance Amid China's Pneumonia Cases

Given the recent series of pneumonia cases in China, Indian doctors are recommending increased vigilance and enhanced hygiene practices.
Cancer Treatment Holds Hope in Combating Tuberculosis

Cancer Treatment Holds Hope in Combating Tuberculosis

An emerging cancer therapy demonstrates exceptional effectiveness in combating tuberculosis (TB), an immensely destructive infectious illness.
One-Third of Americans Forgo Vaccinations During Flu Season

One-Third of Americans Forgo Vaccinations During Flu Season

While majority of Americans took precautions for respiratory seasonal illnesses, one-third believed they were at low risk, and didn't get flu or COVID-19 vax.
Seasonal Influenza Vax Rates to Surge 284 Million by 2032

Seasonal Influenza Vax Rates to Surge 284 Million by 2032

Seasonal influenza is contagious and can cause more severe symptoms in the elderly and immunocompromised individuals, much like COVID-19.
Challenges in TB Accessibility and Diagnostic Methods in the Philippines

Challenges in TB Accessibility and Diagnostic Methods in the Philippines

The 2023 TB treatment success rate has risen to 97%, marking a significant improvement from the Philippines' 76% average in 2021 according to the WHO report.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

AI-aided Home Stethoscope Monitors Asthma Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests