About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Abbott Introduces Arachitol Gummies in India

by Angela Mohan on April 12, 2022 at 11:48 AM
Font : A-A+

Abbott Introduces Arachitol Gummies in India

Arachitol gummies were launched in India in orange fruit flavor to maintain adequate levels of vitamin D. These are approved as health supplements by the Food Safety and Standards Authority in India.

"The launch of Arachitol Gummies is an important step in helping bridge India's nutritional gaps and enhance good health. These gummies are tasty and chewable, making them easy to consume for kids and adults alike, amid their fast-paced lifestyles."

Advertisement


Indian Council of Medical Research recommends a daily supplement of 400 IU/day (international units of measurement) of Vitamin D for Indians under situations of minimal exposure to sunlight.

According to a recent study, despite India being a tropical country with an abundance of sunlight, 76 percent of Indians have Vitamin D deficiency and insufficiency, especially in the age group of 18-30 years.

Limited sunlight exposure, air pollution obstructing UVB rays, high melanin levels, and low intake of fortified foods are some of the major causes of Vitamin D deficiency.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
World Parkinson's Day 2022—
World Parkinson's Day 2022— "Integrated Health Care"
How Does Insomnia Impact Your Type 2 Diabetes Risk?
How Does Insomnia Impact Your Type 2 Diabetes Risk?
Instant Wound Healing Evolves into Reality with Cool Plasma Technology
Instant Wound Healing Evolves into Reality with Cool Plasma Technology
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.


Recommended Reading
Medical Management of Vitamin Deficiencies
Medical Management of Vitamin Deficiencies
Vitamins are essential for our body to grow and develop normally. Vitamin deficiencies are ......

Most Popular on Medindia

Daily Calorie Requirements Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) Find a Hospital Hearing Loss Calculator Noscaphene (Noscapine) A-Z Drug Brands in India Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Drug - Food Interactions Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR