Abbott Introduces Arachitol Gummies in India

Arachitol gummies were launched in India in orange fruit flavor to maintain adequate levels of vitamin D. These are approved as health supplements by the Food Safety and Standards Authority in India. " The launch of Arachitol Gummies is an important step in helping bridge India's nutritional gaps and enhance good health. These gummies are tasty and chewable, making them easy to consume for kids and adults alike, amid their fast-paced lifestyles ."

According to a recent study, despite India being a tropical country with an abundance of sunlight, 76 percent of Indians have Vitamin D deficiency and insufficiency, especially in the age group of 18-30 years.



Limited sunlight exposure, air pollution obstructing UVB rays, high melanin levels, and low intake of fortified foods are some of the major causes of Vitamin D deficiency.







Indian Council of Medical Research recommends a daily supplement of 400 IU/day (international units of measurement) of Vitamin D for Indians under situations of minimal exposure to sunlight.