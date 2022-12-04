About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Regular Cycling Helps Patients With Myotonic Dystrophy

by Kesavan K.E.T. on April 12, 2022 at 5:42 PM
Font : A-A+

Regular Cycling Helps Patients With Myotonic Dystrophy

Cycling can improve physical fitness in patients with myotonic dystrophy (MD), according to a new study led by researchers at McMaster University.

MD is the most common form of muscular dystrophy that begins in adulthood and is characterized by progressive muscle degeneration and weakness. A study was conducted recently and the results of the study were shown in the Journal of Clinical Investigation.

Advertisement


Senior author Mark Tarnopolsky says that cycling for 35 minutes three times a week for 12 weeks led to a 32% increase in overall fitness and other health benefits. Patients who took part in the study also saw a 1.6-kg increase in their muscle mass and a 2% reduction of body fat. They were also able to walk an extra 47 meters in 6 minutes, when tested by researchers at the end of the 12-week trial.

Tornopolsky's team recruited 11 patients with MD to see how effective cycling was in restoring and maintaining their physical health and fitness. The researchers also studied the basic molecular mechanisms by which exercise strengthens skeletal muscles that can be severely weakened by MD.
Advertisement

"Exercise really is medicine — we just need to get the message out," said Tarnopolsky, a professor of the departments of pediatrics and medicine at McMaster University.

"Myotonic dystrophy is a progressive condition that will impair your mobility and can put you in a wheelchair. There is no cure for it and only regular exercise helps you achieve better function."

According to Tornopolsky, some patients with MD are advised by doctors not to exercise for fear of their health deteriorating and fitness, but that has now been proven wrong.

The authors of the study claim that previous research on mouse models showed similar physiological benefits from regular exercise and fitness plans.

According to Tornopolsky, MD, is the most common type of muscular dystrophy found in adults, and the second most common of all muscular dystrophies.

The main symptoms of MD include severe skeletal muscle atrophy, generalized muscle weakness, decreased lung function, and impaired cardiac function, even when you are in a fitness group. Other symptoms include cataracts, endocrine disorders, and gastrointestinal disorders. Tornopolsky said that about 19,000 Canadians live with MD or another type of tendon disorder.

"MD itself is really a form of accelerated aging," said Tarnopolsky.

This study was funded externally by the Canadian Institutes of Health Research for this study.

Source: Medindia
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Oral Health Care Guide for Healthy Ramadan Fasting
Oral Health Care Guide for Healthy Ramadan Fasting
World Parkinson's Day 2022—
World Parkinson's Day 2022— "Integrated Health Care"
How Does Insomnia Impact Your Type 2 Diabetes Risk?
How Does Insomnia Impact Your Type 2 Diabetes Risk?
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Myotonic Dystrophy Exercise and Fitness Exercises to Grow Taller Health Benefits of Cycling For Women Exercise bikes or Elliptical trainers: Which is Better? 

Recommended Reading
Bone Marrow Transplantation - Health Animation
Bone Marrow Transplantation - Health Animation
Bone Marrow Transplantation - Health Animation...
Exercise and Fitness
Exercise and Fitness
Exercise is about revamping your lifestyle, not just weight loss. Exercise to get healthy – that way...
Exercise Bikes or Elliptical Trainers: Which is Better?
Exercise Bikes or Elliptical Trainers: Which is Better?
Cycling on an elliptical machine or exercise bike are excellent home based workouts, providing aerob...
Exercises to Grow Taller
Exercises to Grow Taller
An article that highlights on the list of exercises that aids to grow taller....
Health Benefits of Cycling For Women
Health Benefits of Cycling For Women
Cycling is a physical activity that is fun and time-efficient and is one of the best ways to reduce ...
Myotonic Dystrophy
Myotonic Dystrophy
Detailed information on myotonic muscular dystrophy, a common form of muscular disease that affects ...

Most Popular on Medindia

Hearing Loss Calculator Blood Pressure Calculator Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator Diaphragmatic Hernia The Essence of Yoga Blood Donation - Recipients Find a Doctor Find a Hospital Blood - Sugar Chart Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE