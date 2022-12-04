Advertisement

Tornopolsky's team recruited 11 patients with MD to see how effective cycling was in restoring and maintaining their physical health and fitness. The researchers also studied the basic molecular mechanisms by which exercise strengthens skeletal muscles that can be severely weakened by MD." said Tarnopolsky, a professor of the departments of pediatrics and medicine at McMaster University.According to Tornopolsky, some patients with MD are advised by doctors not to exercise for fear of their health deteriorating and fitness, but that has now been proven wrong.The authors of the study claim that previous research on mouse models showed similar physiological benefits from regular exercise and fitness plans.According to Tornopolsky, MD, is the most common type of muscular dystrophy found in adults, and the second most common of all muscular dystrophies.Other symptoms include cataracts, endocrine disorders, and gastrointestinal disorders. Tornopolsky said that about 19,000 Canadians live with MD or another type of tendon disorder." said Tarnopolsky.This study was funded externally by the Canadian Institutes of Health Research for this study.Source: Medindia