Regular Cycling Helps Patients With Myotonic Dystrophy

Cycling can improve physical fitness in patients with myotonic dystrophy (MD), according to a new study led by researchers at McMaster University.
MD is the most common form of muscular dystrophy that begins in adulthood and is characterized by progressive muscle degeneration and weakness. A study was conducted recently and the results of the study were shown in the Journal of Clinical Investigation.
Senior author Mark Tarnopolsky says that cycling for 35 minutes three times a week for 12 weeks led to a 32% increase in overall fitness and other health benefits. Patients who took part in the study also saw a 1.6-kg increase in their muscle mass and a 2% reduction of body fat. They were also able to walk an extra 47 meters in 6 minutes, when tested by researchers at the end of the 12-week trial.
"Exercise really is medicine — we just need to get the message out," said Tarnopolsky, a professor of the departments of pediatrics and medicine at McMaster University.
"Myotonic dystrophy is a progressive condition that will impair your mobility and can put you in a wheelchair. There is no cure for it and only regular exercise helps you achieve better function."
According to Tornopolsky, some patients with MD are advised by doctors not to exercise for fear of their health deteriorating and fitness, but that has now been proven wrong.
The authors of the study claim that previous research on mouse models showed similar physiological benefits from regular exercise and fitness plans.
According to Tornopolsky, MD, is the most common type of muscular dystrophy found in adults, and the second most common of all muscular dystrophies.
The main symptoms of MD include severe skeletal muscle atrophy, generalized muscle weakness, decreased lung function, and impaired cardiac function. Other symptoms include cataracts, endocrine disorders, and gastrointestinal disorders. Tornopolsky said that about 19,000 Canadians live with MD or another type of tendon disorder.
"MD itself is really a form of accelerated aging," said Tarnopolsky.
This study was funded externally by the Canadian Institutes of Health Research for this study.
