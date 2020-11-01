medindia

8% of Chinese Men Problem Drink

by Jeffil Obadiah on  January 11, 2020 at 12:39 AM Alcohol & Drug Abuse News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Eight percent of men in China are problem drinkers, and that problem drinking is more prevalent among men of lower socioeconomic status and in rural areas.
8% of Chinese Men Problem Drink
8% of Chinese Men Problem Drink

Researchers from Oxford University, Peking University, and the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences led a large collaborative study of over 500,000 men and women aged 30-79 years from ten rural and urban areas in China.

Show Full Article


Women in the study drank little alcohol, but a third of men drank alcohol regularly and one in four of these men experienced at least one indicator of problem drinking.

'Problem drinking' was defined by self-report as one or more of the following indicators in the past month: drinking in the morning, being unable to work or to do anything due to drinking, negative emotions after drinking, being unable to avoid drinking, or having the shakes when stopping drinking.

Co-author Pek Kei Im, of the Nuffield Department of Population Health at the University of Oxford, says: "In China, the patterns of drinking differ from Western populations. Our study shows that problem drinking is fairly common among Chinese men, particularly among more disadvantaged groups."

Compared with low-risk drinkers, men with problem drinking had poorer self-reported health, poorer life satisfaction, more sleep problems, and a higher risk of depression and anxiety. Men with two or more problem drinking indicators had an approximately two-fold higher risk for all-cause mortality and a 15% higher risk for hospitalisation compared with low-risk drinkers.

Professor Zhengming Chen, co-author from the Nuffield Department of Population Health at the University of Oxford, says: "This large collaborative study has shown that drinking alcohol can result in significant adverse consequences, for both mental and physical health and wellbeing."

The prevalence of alcohol dependence in China increased from 0.02% to 0.68% between the 1980s and 1990s, and per capita alcohol consumption increased from 4.1L in 2005 to 7.2L in 2016, whereas in Europe per capita consumption decreased from 12.3L to 9.8L over the same period.

Co-author Dr Iona Millwood, of the Nuffield Department of Population Health at the University of Oxford, says: "Drinking has been on the rise in China since the 1980s, and now we're looking at a significant national health problem that is beginning to resemble those in Western countries. Knowing the scale of the problem, and the fact that it's more intense in rural and poorer areas, can help to inform policy decisions to improve health outcomes in China."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Recommended Reading

Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts

There is more to alcohol than mere intoxication. Infamous because of its social abuse but indispensable because of its many industrial applications.

Drug Detox

Drug detoxification (or drug detox) is a process that helps drug addicts to give up drugs with less or no withdrawal symptoms.

Drug Interaction with Alcohol

The effects of alcohol, when consumed with certain drugs, can be life-threatening. Hence it is important to be aware of potential alcohol-drug interactions.

Effects of Consuming Alcohol while Breastfeeding

Is alcohol safe during breastfeeding? The answer and the effects of consumption of alcohol by a lactating mother on her breastfed infant.

Pancreatitis

Pancreatitis or inflammation of the pancreas may show up as acute pancreatitis or chronic pain. Alcohol consumption is the main offender. Treatment requires hospitalization and at times surgery.

More News on:

Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol FactsPancreatitis
Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Home Pregnancy Test

Bitter Melon can Fight Cancer

Your Smartphone Camera can Diagnose Urinary Tract Infections Much Faster
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive