Top Indian Politicians Trade Blows To Each Other Over Infant Deaths

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma here hits back on Yogi Adityanth and as well as the Gujarat Chief Minister asking them to focus on their states as the situation was quite grim there, after UP Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath's spate of tweets over Kota infant deaths.

Sharma was speaking to the media after a meeting of senior medical/health officials called to discuss ways and means to strengthen the sector.



"Does this define the accountability of the state government? 36,000 children lost lives in one year (in Gujarat) despite a Rs 11,000 crore budget," Sharma said.



Taking on Adityanath, Sharma said he must focus on his state as photographs from his home district showed two-three infants lying on one bed in serious condition.







