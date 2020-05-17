4.6 Mln COVID-19 Cases Around the World

COVID-19 cases topped 4.6 million, reaching 4,605,673 as of 3.32 p.m. (1932 GMT) while the deaths surpassed 310,000.



A total of 310,180 people worldwide have died of the disease, the data showed, Xinhua news reported on Saturday.

The United States suffered the most from the pandemic, with 1,456,029 cases and a death toll of 88,230. Countries with over 200,000 cases also included Russia, Britain, Spain, Italy and Brazil, according to the CSSE data.