About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

4 Kg Fibroid Removed from UP Woman's Uterus

by Colleen Fleiss on Jul 6 2024 1:25 AM
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

4 Kg Fibroid Removed from UP Woman`s Uterus
Doctors at King George’s Medical University (KGMU) have successfully removed a massive four-kg fibroid (1 Trusted Source
Uterine fibroids

Go to source) tumor from the uterus of a 30-year-old woman.
For two years, the patient had been suffering from heavy bleeding and abdominal pain with no relief from medications. Fibroids are benign muscle growths in the uterus and while they are common, fibroids of this size are rare.

Fibroids in Uterus
Fibroids in Uterus
Uterine fibroids are non-cancerous tumors that take origin from the myometrium and the neighboring tissue of the uterus. Uterine fibroids cause abnormal vaginal bleeding and pelvic pain.

Historic Surgery at KGMU

Dr Sujata Deo, who led the surgery along with Prof Vandana Solanki mentioned that they had never operated a fibroid of this size at KGMU earlier. The patient, a resident of Dewa, Barabanki, had started her menstrual cycle at age 14 and had been married for three years.

Despite trying, she was unable to conceive and had no other health issues. She had visited various hospitals with no respite. She eventually reached KGMU where doctors discovered a large mass in her abdomen, comparable to a full-term pregnancy (36 weeks).

The doctors performed a myomectomy, a procedure to remove the fibroid while preserving the uterus. This operation allows the woman to maintain her fertility.

Quiz on Uterine Fibroids
Quiz on Uterine Fibroids
Uterine fibroid is a condition that causes discomfort to a number of women. Test your knowledge on uterine fibroids by taking this ...
The fibroid, embedded in the uterine wall, measured 30x25x25 cm and weighed 4 kg. “We decided to perform a myomectomy as in this procedure, only the fibroid is removed while leaving the uterus intact. It took about four hours to remove the tumour,” said Dr Sujata Deo.

Reference:
  1. Uterine fibroids - (https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/uterine-fibroids/symptoms-causes/syc-20354288)

Source-IANS
Female Reproductive System - Animation
Female Reproductive System - Animation
Interactive section of Medindia gives details regarding Female reproductive system showing how the sperm fetilize the eggs
How Tracing Uterine Fibroids Growth Open Novel Therapeutics?
How Tracing Uterine Fibroids Growth Open Novel Therapeutics?
When fibroid cells in culture are subjected to mechanical strain, various signaling pathways are triggered, opening new avenues for non-hormonal therapies.

Recommended Readings
Latest Indian Health News
View All
Advertisement