High Aspirin Use Among Older Adults Despite Risks

Trends in Aspirin Use for CVD Prevention

Aspirin Use Prevalence for Cardiovascular Disease Prevention Among U.S. Adults From 2012 to 2021 - (https://www.acpjournals.org/doi/10.7326/M24-0427t)

A survey of approximately 150 million adults annually indicates widespread aspirin use for primary prevention of cardiovascular disease (CVD) among older adults, despite recommendations from the American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association. ( )According to the study authors, these findings highlight the urgent need for physicians to inquire about aspirin use and discuss the benefits and risks with older patients. The findings are published inResearchers from Cleveland Clinic studied data from the National Health Interview Survey Sample Adult component (2012–2019 and 2021) to characterize trends in prevalence of aspirin use for CVD prevention. Participants aged 40 years or older were asked to report aspirin use and were stratified by age group and CVD status based on self-reported history of stroke, myocardial infarction, coronary artery disease, or angina.The data showed that aspirin use declined from 2018 to 2019 after new evidence prompted the American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association to recommend against aspirin therapy for primary prevention in older adults.Still, even after this decline, nearly a third of adults aged 60 or older without CVD were still using aspirin in 2021, and nearly 1 in 20 were using it without medical advice.Overall, 25.6 million adults reported aspirin use in the U.S, with 18.5 million adults aged 60 years or older using aspirin in 2021.The findings suggest a need to reduce inappropriate use of aspirin among older adults.Source-Eurekalert