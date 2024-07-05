About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

High Aspirin Use Among Older Adults Despite Risks

by Colleen Fleiss on Jul 5 2024 11:36 PM

High Aspirin Use Among Older Adults Despite Risks
A survey of approximately 150 million adults annually indicates widespread aspirin use for primary prevention of cardiovascular disease (CVD) among older adults, despite recommendations from the American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association. ()
According to the study authors, these findings highlight the urgent need for physicians to inquire about aspirin use and discuss the benefits and risks with older patients. The findings are published in Annals of Internal Medicine.

Air travel: To fly or not to fly
Air travel: To fly or not to fly
Air travel is for everyone, even those with medical conditions.

Trends in Aspirin Use for CVD Prevention

Researchers from Cleveland Clinic studied data from the National Health Interview Survey Sample Adult component (2012–2019 and 2021) to characterize trends in prevalence of aspirin use for CVD prevention. Participants aged 40 years or older were asked to report aspirin use and were stratified by age group and CVD status based on self-reported history of stroke, myocardial infarction, coronary artery disease, or angina.

The data showed that aspirin use declined from 2018 to 2019 after new evidence prompted the American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association to recommend against aspirin therapy for primary prevention in older adults.

Still, even after this decline, nearly a third of adults aged 60 or older without CVD were still using aspirin in 2021, and nearly 1 in 20 were using it without medical advice.

Chest Pain
Chest Pain
Ask any one who has experienced intense chest pain and they will vouch for the fact that it was the most frightening experience of their life!
Overall, 25.6 million adults reported aspirin use in the U.S, with 18.5 million adults aged 60 years or older using aspirin in 2021.

The findings suggest a need to reduce inappropriate use of aspirin among older adults.

Advertisement
Meprobamate and Aspirin
Meprobamate and Aspirin
This combination medication contains a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) and an anxiolytic, prescribed for pain with anxiety or tension from muscle/bone ...
Reference:
  1. Aspirin Use Prevalence for Cardiovascular Disease Prevention Among U.S. Adults From 2012 to 2021 - (https://www.acpjournals.org/doi/10.7326/M24-0427t)
Source-Eurekalert

Recommended Readings
Latest Drug News
View All
Advertisement