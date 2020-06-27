3,460 New Corona Cases, 63 Deaths In Delhi Within 24 Hrs

Delhi reported a staggering 3,460 new coronavirus cases and 63 more deaths within 24-hour span.



According to the Delhi Government, 2,326 patients also recovered during the said period, taking the number of cured patients to 47,091. As many as 2,492 persons have succumbed to the deadly disease in Delhi so far.

‘Over 65 per cent of these cases were from Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu, Health and Family Welfare Ministry data revealed.’





Earlier on Friday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal assured on availability of adequate beds in the Delhi hospitals. "The national capital has over 13,000 beds, of which over 6,000 are occupied and 7,500 are vacant."



On Friday, India witnessed its highest daily spike in Covid cases. With 17,296 new corona cases the total tally climbed up to 4,90,401 as India continued to be the fourth worst-hit among 213 countries.



Over 65 per cent of these cases were from Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu, Health and Family Welfare Ministry data revealed.



According to the Ministry data, 407 more deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll in India to 15,301.



A record 21,144 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Friday as against 17,305 on Thursday. A total of 4,59,156 tests have been done so far in the national capital, which has 280 containment zones.