by Dr. Meenakshy Varier on  June 27, 2020 at 11:43 AM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

COVID-19 Attacking T-Cells Detected in Uninfected Individuals
SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19 can generate virus-attacking T cells rapidly in patients suffering from severe symptoms of the disease and vary from person to person depending on the severity. Their production over time can rise, according to the study published in Science Immunology. Researchers studied 10 COVID-19 patients who were undergoing intensive care treatment.

In addition, 2 out of 10 healthy individuals without prior exposure to the virus harbored SARS-CoV-2-reactive T cells, the researchers found, possibly indicating that these T cells can cross-react to the novel coronavirus due to past infection with related coronaviruses that cause common cold symptoms.

Together, these new data address the poorly understood question of whether SARS-CoV-2-specific T cell responses vary in patients over time depending on disease severity, and helps to answer whether patients with more severe symptoms can generate protective virus-specific T cells at all.


The study also provides new clues regarding the cells responsible for excessive immune responses, including life-threatening "cytokine storms," and may also help inform vaccine design.

Daniela Weiskopf and colleagues extracted blood cells from 10 patients at weekly intervals starting soon after they were admitted to the ICU for COVID-19 and exposed these cells to "megapools" of known SARS-CoV-2 epitopes - a technique meant to capture a large fraction of total viral-reactive T cells. They found SARS-CoV-2-specific CD4+ helper T cells in all 10 patients and CD8+ "killer" T cells in 8 out of 10 patients, and characterized the cells' production of specific inflammation-triggering cytokines.

The strongest T cell responses were directed to the virus' spike (S) surface glycoprotein, supporting prior work that has pointed to the S protein as a promising target to induce virus-specific T cells. Furthermore, screening all patients at 0, 7, and 14 days after inclusion in the study revealed that SARS-CoV-2-specific T cells were present relatively early during the course of infection and increased in these patients over time.

Using the same T cell stimulation technique in age-matched healthy controls, the researchers found SARS-CoV-2-reactive T cells in 2 out of the 10 individuals.

Based on their findings, the authors note promising areas for future work, including an investigation of how preexisting SARS-CoV-2-specific T cells in healthy controls correlate to protection against COVID-19 disease, as well as identification of T cell types responsible for cytokine storms.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
CAR T-Cell Therapy
CAR T-cell therapy is a type of gene therapy where the patient’s T-lymphocytes are genetically altered to target cancer cells within the patient’s body.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

More News on:

CAR T-Cell TherapyCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake