- Explore Medindia
- Healthy Living
- News
- Health A-Z
- Articles
- Calculators
- Drugs
- Directories
- Education
-
-
- Bio Informatics
- Degree Courses
- Diploma Courses
- Ministry of Health
- MCI Guidelines
- National Board of Examinations
- Surgical Training in UK
- More
-
-
-
-
- Other Health Resources
- ICD Codes
- Amazing Body Facts
- Health Poll
- Consumer Protection Act
- Health Survey
- Know Your Body
- Print Oath
- Syndromes
- World Health Days
@ Pozguy
Please also be aware and/or make other poz ppl aware of the fact that they SHOULD NOT EVER HAVE UNPROTECTED SEX WITH ANYONE (positive or negative). The reason is because if two pos ppl have unprotected sex, you will more than likely create a mutation of the virus causing your current treatment not to work and your viral load will increase.
HIV is not actually a death sentence. It is a disease that can be managed and be controlled by the individual who acquired it allowing him to live a long normal and productive life like anyone else. STDchats.com the largest dating and support site for HIV singles claim that they have 200,000 HIV members, Most of them are here to find understanding, support and love. It is really a good thing that encourage each other, Leading a healthy life.
HIV positive singles face very difficult challenges when it comes to dating. They have to either date someone with HIV or disclose their HIV status. Disclosing to someone that's HIV- is a terrifying task and finding someone else with HIV. HIVromances.com help you Dating and Finding Love for HIV Positive Singles
It is good to know about hiv aids through this site.It gives full information about the whole topic and well defined