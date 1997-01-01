medindia
Test Your Knowledge on HIV / AIDS

Test Your Knowledge on HIV / AIDS

Statistics tell us that the world HIV+ population has risen drastically from 8 million in 1990 to a whopping 33 million in 2007! Even more alarming is the fact that young people (below the age of 25) account for half of these infections! This is adequate proof for the lack of awareness among the general public even in these modern times. So take our quiz and brush up on the essential facts of HIV/AIDS.

This Quiz has 10 questions.

1. What immune cells does the HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) infect?1/10

HIV / AIDS Quiz Responses

bosede 

@ Pozguy
Please also be aware and/or make other poz ppl aware of the fact that they SHOULD NOT EVER HAVE UNPROTECTED SEX WITH ANYONE (positive or negative). The reason is because if two pos ppl have unprotected sex, you will more than likely create a mutation of the virus causing your current treatment not to work and your viral load will increase.

jiejie 

HIV is not actually a death sentence. It is a disease that can be managed and be controlled by the individual who acquired it allowing him to live a long normal and productive life like anyone else. STDchats.com the largest dating and support site for HIV singles claim that they have 200,000 HIV members, Most of them are here to find understanding, support and love. It is really a good thing that encourage each other, Leading a healthy life.

pozguy 

HIV positive singles face very difficult challenges when it comes to dating. They have to either date someone with HIV or disclose their HIV status. Disclosing to someone that's HIV- is a terrifying task and finding someone else with HIV. HIVromances.com help you Dating and Finding Love for HIV Positive Singles

SOURABH-SADHOTRA 

It is good to know about hiv aids through this site.It gives full information about the whole topic and well defined

