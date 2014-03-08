medindia
Home Remedies for Weight Loss
Home Remedies for Weight Loss

Written by lari Warjri | Article Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Mar 08, 2014
What is Obesity?

Obesity is one of the most common health issues that people all over the world are facing nowadays. Obesity is a condition where a person has excessive storage of fat in the body, and the BMI (Body Mass Index) is over 30. This is caused due to unhealthy lifestyle choices, which is harmful and leads to several health conditions like high blood pressure, respiratory illness, heart failure and diabetes. To overcome obesity problems it is important to make some lifestyle changes in your daily routine such as proper eating habit, proper sleep, regular exercising, walking and meditation which will benefit your overall health.


Causes of Obesity
Home Remedies For Weight Loss

  • Green tea is rich in antioxidants that help your body to burn fat and help boost metabolism rate naturally. Take one to three cups of green tea in your daily routine for better results in losing weight.


    • Home Remedies For Weight Loss: Green Tea

  • Honey and lemon juice combo is a natural remedy for weight loss. Mix 1 teaspoon of raw honey and 2 teaspoons of lemon juice in warm water. Take this mixture early morning on an empty stomach.


    • Home Remedies For Weight Loss: Honey and Lemon Juice

  • Bottle gourd is a vegetable with several health benefits. It is rich in fiber and water content, and helps lower cholesterol level in the blood. Consuming a glass of bottle gourd juice early morning before breakfast will keep you full for hours.

  • Exercising is essential for maintaining a healthy body. It helps to burn and maintain a balance in the calories in the body. Physical activities generally help to lose weight over time.


    • Home Remedies For Weight Loss: Exercising

  • Apple cider vinegar is an effective remedy for weight loss. Make a mixture of 2 teaspoons of apple cider vinegar with water or juice and drink daily to help break down the fat in your body.

  • Cucumber is high in water content and has strong antioxidant properties that help in boosting digestion and flushing out toxins from the body. Drinking cucumber juice will curb your appetite and help you lose weight.


    • Home Remedies For Weight Loss: Cucumber

  • Dandelion is a nutritious herb that contains high levels of nutrients, like vitamins and minerals that are essential for a healthy body. Drinking a cup of dandelion tea daily will help the body to shed excess water weight and also fats get flushed out in a healthy way.

  • Carrot juice has high levels of calcium, magnesium and potassium content that are essential for our body. Take one glass of carrot juice daily in the morning before your breakfast. You can simply chop the raw carrot and have it as a salad during the day to lose those extra fats in the body.


    • Home Remedies For Weight Loss: Carrot Juice

  • Most fruits and vegetables are low in fat content. A daily diet routine containing fruits and vegetables like berries, oranges, grapes, broccoli, celery and tomatoes are very essential for good health and helps in losing weight.

  • Getting enough sleep daily is essential for overall health. Lack of sleep affects your health, increases stress hormones and makes you feel hungrier than you would normally be, which can later result in weight gain.


    • Home Remedies For Weight Loss: Enough Sleep

DMPRIYA 

The information provided in this page to lose weight is really useful and which can be followed by all to have a healthy living... thanks

