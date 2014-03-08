Home Remedies for Weight Loss

Green tea is rich in antioxidants that help your body to burn fat and help boost metabolism rate naturally. Take one to three cups of green tea in your daily routine for better results in losing weight.

Honey and lemon juice combo is a natural remedy for weight loss. Mix 1 teaspoon of raw honey and 2 teaspoons of lemon juice in warm water. Take this mixture early morning on an empty stomach.

Bottle gourd is a vegetable with several health benefits. It is rich in fiber and water content, and helps lower cholesterol level in the blood. Consuming a glass of bottle gourd juice early morning before breakfast will keep you full for hours.

Exercising is essential for maintaining a healthy body. It helps to burn and maintain a balance in the calories in the body. Physical activities generally help to lose weight over time.

Apple cider vinegar is an effective remedy for weight loss. Make a mixture of 2 teaspoons of apple cider vinegar with water or juice and drink daily to help break down the fat in your body.

Cucumber is high in water content and has strong antioxidant properties that help in boosting digestion and flushing out toxins from the body. Drinking cucumber juice will curb your appetite and help you lose weight.

Dandelion is a nutritious herb that contains high levels of nutrients, like vitamins and minerals that are essential for a healthy body. Drinking a cup of dandelion tea daily will help the body to shed excess water weight and also fats get flushed out in a healthy way.

Carrot juice has high levels of calcium, magnesium and potassium content that are essential for our body. Take one glass of carrot juice daily in the morning before your breakfast. You can simply chop the raw carrot and have it as a salad during the day to lose those extra fats in the body.

Most fruits and vegetables are low in fat content. A daily diet routine containing fruits and vegetables like berries, oranges, grapes, broccoli, celery and tomatoes are very essential for good health and helps in losing weight.