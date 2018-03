Embed Urinary System - Infographic on your site

The kidneys, ureter, bladder and urethra helps in eliminating the waste products and helps maintain the acid base and fluid balance of the body.Each kidney is made up of about 1 million tubules that are the basic functioning unit of the kidney that can make urine and these are known as nephrons. About 180 litres of blood, which run through these nephrons daily produces just one to two liters of urine by the process of filtration, reabsorbtion and secretion by the nephrons. The urine enters the pelvis of the kidney where it collects and continues down the ureters to the bladder.

