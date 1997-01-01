medindia
List of Drugs that may cause Peptic Ulcer (Ulcer)

Bendamustine hydrochloride

Most Common - Fever, nausea and vomiting, weakness, fatigue, uneasiness, dry mouth, drowsiness, cough, constipation, headache and mouth ulcer

Cabozantinib

Most Common - Diarrhea, mouth ulcer, palmar-plantar erythrodysesthesia syndrome (PPES), decreased weight, decreased appetite, nausea, fatigue, mouth pain, hair color changes, taste disorder, high blood pressure, abdominal pain, and constipation

Carbidopa-Levodopa

Most Common - Diarrhea, mouth ulcer, palmar-plantar erythrodysesthesia syndrome (PPES), decreased weight, decreased appetite, nausea, fatigue, mouth pain, hair color changes, taste disorder, high blood pressure, abdominal pain, and constipation

Cytarabine

Most Common - Bone marrow suppression, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, mouth ulcer, fever and rash

Dexrazoxane

Most Common - Hair loss, nausea, vomiting, fatigue, uneasiness, loss of appetite, mouth ulcer, fever, infection, diarrhea, pain at injection site, sepsis, nerve damage, redness, vein inflammation, esophagus inflammation, indigestion, bleeding and hives

Fluorouracil

Most Common - Burning, crusting, skin inflammation, erosions, redness of the skin, pigmentation, irritation, pain, photosensitivity, itching, scar, rash, soreness and ulceration

Mitoxantrone

Most Common - Nausea, hair loss, menstrual disorder, absence of menstrual period, upper respiratory tract infection, urinary tract infection, mouth ulcer, abnormal heart rhythm, diarrhea, ECG abnormal, constipation, back pain and headache

Plicamycin

Most Common - Loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, mouth ulcer, fever, drowsiness, weakness, lethargy, uneasiness, headache, depression, vein inflammation, facial flushing, and skin rash

Polidocanol Injection

Most Common - Local - Bleeding, blistering, burning, coldness, discoloration of the skin, feeling of pressure, hives, infection, inflammation, itching, lumps, numbness, pain, rash, redness, scarring, soreness, stinging, swelling, tenderness, tingling, ulceration or warmth

Selegiline

Most Common- Dizziness, nausea, pain, headache, sleeplessness, runny nose, movement disorder, back pain, mouth ulcer, and indigestion

Sulfasalazine

Most Common - Nausea, indigestion, rash, headache, abdominal pain, vomiting, fever, dizziness, mouth ulcer, itching, abnormal liver function tests, decrease in white blood cells and decrease in platelets

Sunitinib

Most Common - Fatigue, weakness, fever, diarrhea, nausea, mouth ulcer, vomiting, indigestion, abdominal pain, constipation, high blood pressure, swelling in the extremities, rash, hand-foot syndrome, skin discoloration, dry skin, hair color changes, altered taste, headache, back pain, joint pain, cough, difficulty in breathing, loss of appetite, and bleeding

Ursodiol

Most Common - Diarrhea, elevated liver enzyme, elevated blood glucose, peptic ulcer, skin rash, decrease in platelets


