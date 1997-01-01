List of Drugs that may cause Peptic Ulcer (Ulcer)

Most Common -
Fever, nausea and vomiting, weakness, fatigue, uneasiness, dry mouth, drowsiness, cough, constipation, headache and mouth ulcer
Most Common -
Diarrhea, mouth ulcer, palmar-plantar erythrodysesthesia syndrome (PPES), decreased weight, decreased appetite, nausea, fatigue, mouth pain, hair color changes, taste disorder, high blood pressure, abdominal pain, and constipation
Most Common -
Diarrhea, mouth ulcer, palmar-plantar erythrodysesthesia syndrome (PPES), decreased weight, decreased appetite, nausea, fatigue, mouth pain, hair color changes, taste disorder, high blood pressure, abdominal pain, and constipation
Most Common -
Bone marrow suppression, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, mouth ulcer, fever and rash
Most Common -
Hair loss, nausea, vomiting, fatigue, uneasiness, loss of appetite, mouth ulcer, fever, infection, diarrhea, pain at injection site, sepsis, nerve damage, redness, vein inflammation, esophagus inflammation, indigestion, bleeding and hives
Most Common -
Burning, crusting, skin inflammation, erosions, redness of the skin, pigmentation, irritation, pain, photosensitivity, itching, scar, rash, soreness and ulceration
Most Common -
Redness, scaling, crusting, swelling, pustulation, erosion/ulceration, application site pain
Most Common -
Nausea, hair loss, menstrual disorder, absence of menstrual period, upper respiratory tract infection, urinary tract infection, mouth ulcer, abnormal heart rhythm, diarrhea, ECG abnormal, constipation, back pain and headache
Most Common -
Loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, mouth ulcer, fever, drowsiness, weakness, lethargy, uneasiness, headache, depression, vein inflammation, facial flushing, and skin rash
Most Common -
Local -
Bleeding, blistering, burning, coldness, discoloration of the skin, feeling of pressure, hives, infection, inflammation, itching, lumps, numbness, pain, rash, redness, scarring, soreness, stinging, swelling, tenderness, tingling, ulceration or warmth
Most Common-
Dizziness, nausea, pain, headache, sleeplessness, runny nose, movement disorder, back pain, mouth ulcer, and indigestion
Most Common -
Nausea, indigestion, rash, headache, abdominal pain, vomiting, fever, dizziness, mouth ulcer, itching, abnormal liver function tests, decrease in white blood cells and decrease in platelets
Most Common -
Fatigue, weakness, fever, diarrhea, nausea, mouth ulcer, vomiting, indigestion, abdominal pain, constipation, high blood pressure, swelling in the extremities, rash, hand-foot syndrome, skin discoloration, dry skin, hair color changes, altered taste, headache, back pain, joint pain, cough, difficulty in breathing, loss of appetite, and bleeding
Most Common -
Diarrhea, elevated liver enzyme, elevated blood glucose, peptic ulcer, skin rash, decrease in platelets