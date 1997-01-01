List of Drugs that may cause Heartburn (Dyspepsia )

Most Common-
Rash, ringing in the ears, headache, dizziness, drowsiness, abdominal pain, nausea, diarrhea, constipation, heartburn and fluid retention
Most Common -
Drowsiness, heartburn or indigestion, nausea with or without vomiting and stomach pain (mild)
Most Common -
Dizziness, lightheadedness, or faintness, headache, weakness, flushing, nausea, heartburn, muscle cramps, sore throat and swelling of feet or lower legs
Most Common -
Nausea, abdominal pain, indigestion, constipation, gas and heartburn
Most Common -
Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and heartburn
Most Common -
Feeling of stomach fullness, heartburn, nausea and decrease in blood sugar level